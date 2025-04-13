DRDO’s Laser-based Direct Energy Weapon Successfully Destroys Drone

DRDO CHESS Unveils Laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) – CUAS: Kurnool, India – In a significant technological breakthrough, India has successfully demonstrated the capabilities of its indigenously developed laser-based directed energy weapon (DEW), catapulting the nation into an exclusive club of global powers possessing this advanced technology. The Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted a successful field demonstration of the Land version of the Vehicle Mounted Laser Directed Weapon MK-II(A) at Kurnool on Sunday (April 13, 2025).

The highly anticipated trial witnessed the DEW system effectively neutralizing both fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and swarm drones, demonstrating its prowess in countering modern aerial threats. The laser weapon system inflicted significant structural damage to the target UAVs, rendering them inoperable. Furthermore, it successfully disabled the surveillance sensors onboard the drones, showcasing its precision and effectiveness in disrupting enemy reconnaissance capabilities.

This successful demonstration marks a monumental achievement for India’s defence capabilities. The MK-II(A) system’s ability to engage and neutralize multiple targets simultaneously, particularly in a swarm drone scenario, highlights its potential to revolutionize modern warfare. The system’s precision and speed, coupled with its ability to inflict targeted damage, offer a significant advantage in countering asymmetric threats and protecting critical infrastructure.

The development of the laser-based DEW system underscores India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology and its pursuit of cutting-edge capabilities. CHESS, DRDO’s dedicated laboratory for high-energy systems, has played a pivotal role in this achievement, demonstrating its expertise in developing and deploying advanced weapon systems.

The MK-II(A) system’s vehicle-mounted configuration provides tactical flexibility, allowing for rapid deployment and engagement in diverse operational environments. Its land-based design makes it ideal for protecting strategic assets, military installations, and critical infrastructure from aerial threats.

The successful trial of the laser-based DEW system has not only bolstered India’s defence capabilities but also solidified its position as a leading player in the global defence arena. The ability to counter drones and UAVs, which pose an increasing threat in modern conflicts, is a crucial capability for any nation.

The implications of this technological advancement are far-reaching. The laser-based DEW system offers a cost-effective and highly precise alternative to traditional kinetic weapon systems. Its ability to engage multiple targets with pinpoint accuracy minimizes collateral damage, making it a valuable asset in urban warfare and other complex scenarios.

With this successful trial, India has joined an exclusive club of nations possessing high-power laser DEW systems, a testament to the nation’s scientific prowess and technological advancement. The DRDO‘s achievement signifies a paradigm shift in India’s defence strategy, placing it at the forefront of cutting-edge defence technology. The development of such advanced systems is vital for maintaining strategic autonomy and ensuring national security in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. This milestone marks a significant step forward in India’s journey towards achieving self-reliance in defence technology, and secures its position as a global leader in the field of directed energy weapons.

