Indian Army DRDO Pinaka Rocket
November 4, 2020

DRDO testfires long range Pinaka rocket system

by News Team
"Development of Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to an earlier design with a reduced length,” the defence ministry said.
PM Modi, Mike Pompeo Mark T Esper
India-US BECA Agreement: US says will help India defend sovereignty
Syed Salahuddin, Hizb chief.
Modi Govt names 18 Pakistan based individuals as designated terrorists

DRDO Pinaka Rocket System: India’s apex defence research and development organisation DRDO successfully tested an enhanced version of indigenous Pinaka Rocket System from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.

“Enhanced version of PINAKA Rocket System, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been successfully flight-tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today,” the DRDO said in a tweet.

“Development of Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to an earlier design with a reduced length,” the defence ministry said.

The design and development of this advanced version of Pinaka rocket system has been carried out by Pune based DRDO laboratories, namely  Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

The initial version of Pinaka rocket system has an effective range of around 37 kilometers.

A total of six rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met complete mission objectives.

Pinaka rockets made by Solar Group’s Economic Explosives Limited (EEL)

These Pinaka rockets were manufactured by Nagpur based Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), part of Solar Group led by Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal.

The DRDO transferred the technology and know-how to the Nagpur based company under its policy to boost domestic manufacturing of defence equipment and ammunition.

All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance, said the ministry.

The enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mark-I rockets which are in the service of Indian Army.

