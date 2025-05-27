DRDO’s Quantum Technology Research Centre Opened in Delhi

DRDO Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC): DELHI – In a significant stride for India’s strategic technological advancement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House in Delhi. The state-of-the-art facility, unveiled by Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, is set to bolster India’s indigenous quantum capabilities for a wide array of strategic and defense applications.

The establishment of QTRC on May 27, 2025, underscores DRDO‘s commitment to securing India’s technological future in an increasingly complex global landscape. “This centre is a crucial step towards fostering indigenous innovation and developing sovereign quantum technologies to secure India’s strategic future,” stated Dr. Kamat during the inauguration.

The QTRC is equipped with cutting-edge experimental set-ups designed to propel research and development in critical quantum domains. Its key capabilities include the precise characterization of Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers and Distributed Feedback Lasers, essential components for various quantum applications. The facility also boasts test-beds for evaluating single-photon sources, a fundamental requirement for quantum communication and computing.

Furthermore, QTRC will focus on the characterization of Micro Fabricated Alkali Vapor Cells, critical for developing advanced quantum sensors. A cornerstone of the centre’s mission, spearheaded by the Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), DRDO, is the development and validation of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) techniques. These advancements are vital for enabling ultra-secure communication and safeguarding national security in the burgeoning post-quantum era, where traditional encryption methods may become vulnerable.

Beyond secure communications, the QTRC, primarily spearheaded by the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), is dedicated to foundational technologies that will have far-reaching implications. This includes the development of an Ultra-Small Atomic Clock based on Coherent Population Trapping for highly precise timekeeping in Global Navigation Satellite System-denied environments – a critical capability for defense operations.

Another significant area of research at the QTRC is the Atomic Magnetometer, utilizing optically pumped magnetometry for ultra-sensitive magnetic field detection. This technology holds immense potential for applications ranging from submarine detection to geological surveying. The centre will also be at the forefront of researching and developing cutting-edge solid-state quantum devices and materials, laying the groundwork for future quantum technologies.

DRDO has been a leading force in India’s quantum initiatives, actively pursuing advancements across key verticals such as quantum sensing, secure communications, and post-quantum cryptography. As a pivotal stakeholder in the National Quantum Mission, the organization is committed to nurturing a robust ecosystem for quantum research and development within the country.

The inauguration ceremony was a testament to the collaborative efforts and visionary leadership that brought QTRC to fruition. Suma Varughese, Director General (Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Systems), was particularly lauded for her instrumental role in conceptualizing this cutting-edge facility. The event was also attended by Dr. Manu Korulla, DG (Resource & Management), Directors of SSPL and SAG, senior scientists, and other distinguished dignitaries, all of whom recognized the immense potential of the QTRC in shaping India’s strategic future.

