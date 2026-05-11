Dr. AK Panda takes charge as Chairman and Managing Director of SAIL

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Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda has assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on 09 May, 2026. Prior to this, he served as Director (Finance) of the Company and also held the additional charge of Director (Commercial) for about nine months during this period.

Dr. Panda began his journey with SAIL as a Management Trainee (Technical) in 1992 after completing his B.E. in Electrical Engineering. Over the years, he has steadily risen to the highest levels of leadership within the Company, reflecting his unwavering dedication, perseverance, and distinguished service spanning more than three decades.

According to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau of the Government, Dr. Panda has held diverse responsibilities across multiple plants and units, gaining extensive experience in operational, financial, and commercial domains.

During his tenure as Director (Finance), Dr. Panda spearheaded several strategic initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and overall profitability.

His efforts included driving technical interventions, enhancing production levels through product basket enrichment, and revamping key policies across Operations, Sales & Marketing, Human Resources, and Finance, said the Government.

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In his role as Director (Commercial), he played a crucial role in aligning operations with market and financial objectives, with a focused approach toward improving volumes, enhancing Net Sales Realisation (NSR), reducing inventory levels, and strengthening product branding.

Describing him as a people-centric leader, the official statement stated Dr. Panda was widely respected for his inclusive leadership style and strong execution capabilities. His ability to build teams and drive performance has been a hallmark of his career.

Upon assuming charge as CMD, SAIL, Dr. Panda outlined the immediate priorities of the Company.

He observed that SAIL was on track for its next phase of capacity expansion to 35 MTPA.

“Alongside expansion, we will continue to place the highest priority on safety across all our workplaces,” he said.

He said strengthening raw material security through enhanced domestic mining and exploration of overseas assets will be critical to support the company’s growth ambitions.

“At the same time, we are committed to expanding our market reach with a sharper focus on value-added products, strengthening our brand connect and ensuring sustained value creation for all stakeholders,” noted Dr. Panda.

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