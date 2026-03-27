Defefence Ministry Clears Defence Procurement Worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore

MoD clears additional S-400 air defence missiles for IAF, Dhanush Artillery for Army: New Delhi, March 27, 2026 — In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a series of defence procurements worth approximately $25.3 billion USD (₹2.38 lakh crore at ₹94 per USD). The clearances, spanning the Indian Air Force, Army, and Coast Guard, mark one of the largest defence modernization efforts in recent years.

S-400 Missile System: Protecting Indian Skies

At the forefront of the DAC approvals is the acquisition of the S-400 Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile System for the Indian Air Force. Designed to counter long-range aerial threats, the S-400 system is expected to strengthen India’s air defence against enemy aircraft and missile strikes targeting critical infrastructure and strategic assets.

Other Air Force proposals cleared include the procurement of Medium Transport Aircraft, to replace the aging AN-32 and IL-76 fleet and meet strategic, tactical, and operational airlift requirements, Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft for offensive counter and coordinated air operations as well as stealth intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, and the overhaul of Su-30 aero engines and aggregates, extending the service life of frontline fighter aircraft.

READ: Petroleum Ministry Drafts Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules of 2025

Army Modernization: Dhanush Howitzer, Air Defence Tracked System

The DAC also granted approvals for several key Army systems aimed at strengthening both offensive and defensive capabilities. These include:

Air Defence Tracked System, providing real-time air defence control and reporting.

High Capacity Radio Relay, ensuring reliable and fail-safe battlefield communications.

Dhanush Gun System, enhancing artillery reach, accuracy, and lethality in diverse terrains.

Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System, offering rapid reconnaissance for field units.

Armoured Piercing Tank Ammunition, boosting the effectiveness of anti-tank operations.

Officials said these acquisitions would significantly enhance the Army’s operational readiness and responsiveness to emerging threats.

Strengthening India’s Coastal Security

For the Indian Coast Guard, the DAC approved the procurement of Heavy Duty Air Cushion Vehicles, which will be deployed in multipurpose maritime roles including high-speed coastal patrolling, reconnaissance, search and rescue, assistance to ships, and the transport of personnel and logistics.

READ: Supreme Court Reaffirms Strict Procedural Compliance U.P. Gangster Law Cases

Record-Breaking military procurement approvals in FY 2025-26

This fiscal year has seen an unprecedented wave of defence approvals and contracts. The DAC has granted AoN for 55 proposals totaling ₹6.73 lakh crore (~$71.6 billion USD) and signed capital procurement contracts for 503 proposals totaling ₹2.28 lakh crore (~$24.3 billion USD). Defence officials noted that these figures represent the highest-ever approvals and contracts in any financial year, underscoring India’s push to modernize and self-reliantly strengthen its armed forces.

Analysts say this series of procurements signals India’s dual-track strategy: deepening operational readiness through state-of-the-art imports like the S-400 while boosting indigenous capabilities in line with initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

Like this: Like Loading...