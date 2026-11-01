BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Among Investors in Paras Hospitals IPO

Paras Hospitals Raises ₹1,450 Crore Through IPO; AZB, S&R Associates and Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Advise on Deal.

Paras Healthcare IPO News: Paras Healthcare Limited, the operator of Paras Hospitals, has raised ₹1,450 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), with leading law firms AZB & Partners, S&R Associates and Hogan Lovells Cadwalader advising on the transaction.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, providing an opportunity for the healthcare company to access public capital markets.

AZB & Partners acted as legal counsel to Paras Hospitals. The transaction was led by Senior Partner Agnik Bhattacharyya and Partner Sweta Ananthanarayanan, with support from Senior Associate Tanaiy Tewari.

S&R Associates served as Indian legal counsel to the book-running lead managers (BRLMs), JM Financial Limited, BofA Securities India Limited and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited.

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader acted as international legal counsel to the book-running lead managers. Its team was led by Biswajit Chatterjee, Head of the India Practice and Dubai Office Managing Partner, with support from Counsel Varun Jetly and Associate Sanjana Ravjiani.

Strong investor interest in healthcare IPO

The public offering attracted considerable interest from institutional and retail investors. Among the prominent anchor investors were the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and BlackRock, reflecting participation from major global investment institutions.

Anchor investors are institutional investors allotted shares ahead of the IPO opening to the public. Their participation can provide an indication of institutional interest in a company’s public offering.

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Paras Hospitals’ healthcare footprint

Established in 2006, Paras Healthcare is a multi-speciality healthcare provider offering advanced medical services across various clinical disciplines. The company focuses on delivering specialised healthcare through experienced medical professionals, modern technology and hospital infrastructure.

The IPO marks an important development in the company’s growth journey, bringing its business into the public market and providing investors an opportunity to participate in India’s expanding healthcare sector.

The transaction also highlights the role of leading Indian and international law firms in advising healthcare companies, investment banks and other stakeholders on complex capital-market transactions.

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