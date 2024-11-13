15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
November 13, 2024

Antariksha Abhyas 2024: India Conducts Maiden Space Warfare Exercise

by News Team
India’s Space Warfare Exercise Antariksha Abhyas-2024: New Delhi, India – November 13, 2024 – India’s Defence Space Agency (DSA) has successfully conducted its inaugural ‘Antariksha Abhyas-2024’ exercise, a significant step towards enhancing the country’s strategic readiness in space warfare. The three-day tabletop exercise, held from November 11-13, 2024, brought together experts from the Indian Armed Forces, government ministries, scientific institutions, and academia.

The exercise focused on several key areas, including emerging space technologies, space situational awareness, and India’s ambitious space programs. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on the importance of monitoring and protecting critical space assets and maintaining a comprehensive understanding of the evolving space environment.

India's A-SAT Missile.

India’s A-SAT Missile. (File Photo: March 2019)

Scenario-based exercises were conducted to simulate real-world challenges and develop effective strategies for space operations.

Experts from various government agencies provided valuable insights into the current and future landscape of military space capabilities, highlighting the specific challenges and opportunities in this domain.

A key objective of the exercise was to improve interoperability and foster collaboration among the three services and the DSA. The exercise also aimed to refine operational preparedness strategies, establish a robust framework for future collaboration, and advance India’s space doctrine and capabilities to align with national security objectives.

“Antariksha Abhyas-2024 marks a significant milestone in India’s journey to secure its interests in space,” said a senior official from the Defence Space Agency. “By conducting this exercise, we have demonstrated our commitment to strengthening our space capabilities and ensuring the safety and security of our space assets.”

India’s increasing focus on space-based capabilities is driven by the recognition of space as a strategic domain.

This exercise underscores the nation’s determination to safeguard its interests in space and contribute to global space security.

