Airubs delivers 32 new satellites to Eutelsat OneWeb Constellation

Airubs delivers 32 satellites to Eutelsat OneWeb: Eutelsat has taken delivery of the first 32 next-generation satellites that will form part of a major overhaul of its OneWeb low Earth orbit network, marking a significant step in the company’s effort to keep its global connectivity service running with newer spacecraft.

The satellites, built by Airbus Defence and Space at its production facility in Toulouse, France, were handed over to Eutelsat on 2 October 2026. They are now being prepared for shipment to the United States ahead of an upcoming launch.

While 32 satellites may represent only the first batch, the delivery is the opening move in a much larger programme. Eutelsat plans to introduce a total of 669 next-generation OneWeb satellites as older spacecraft gradually approach the end of their operational lives.

The aim is straightforward but critical: replace ageing satellites without interrupting the services that customers depend on, while at the same time improving the capabilities of the network.

For businesses, governments and institutions using OneWeb connectivity, the renewal is intended to provide continuity. For Eutelsat and Airbus, it is also a test of Europe’s ability to manufacture and maintain the large-scale satellite infrastructure increasingly required by modern communications networks.

Why Eutelsat is replacing its OneWeb satellites

A satellite constellation is not a piece of infrastructure that can simply be built once and left in orbit indefinitely.

Satellites operate under demanding conditions and have finite operational lifetimes. As individual spacecraft age, they eventually need to be replaced. For a network made up of hundreds of satellites, that replacement process has to be carefully managed.

Eutelsat’s OneWeb network relies on a large fleet of LEO satellites working together to provide connectivity across a broad geographical area. Replacing satellites in such a system is therefore more complicated than simply launching new spacecraft.

The company needs to ensure that new satellites can be introduced progressively while the existing network continues to serve customers.

That is the purpose of the 669-satellite programme.

Rather than waiting until large parts of the constellation need replacing, Eutelsat is beginning the process now, with new spacecraft being brought into the fleet as older satellites near the end of their service lives.

The strategy is designed to protect service continuity while giving the network access to newer-generation satellite technology.

The first delivery comes from Toulouse

The first 32 satellites have been produced in Toulouse, where Airbus operates its constellation satellite manufacturing facility.

Their production is particularly significant because it follows the transfer of the OneWeb satellite series production line back to Europe.

That gives the delivery an industrial dimension that extends beyond the immediate needs of Eutelsat’s network.

The satellite industry is increasingly moving towards constellation-based models, in which hundreds or even thousands of spacecraft can work together. Such systems require manufacturers to produce satellites in large numbers and at a steady pace.

The ability to repeatedly manufacture spacecraft is therefore becoming an important part of the space industry’s strategic capability.

Airbus’ latest delivery demonstrates that the company is positioning its European facilities to support this type of high-volume production.

It also illustrates the relationship between the two companies. Eutelsat brings experience in operating a global LEO network, while Airbus provides the industrial infrastructure and manufacturing expertise needed to produce the next generation of spacecraft.

What will happen to the 32 satellites?

The newly delivered satellites are not yet providing connectivity to customers. Their immediate destination is the next stage of the launch process.

Airbus says the spacecraft are being prepared for shipment from Toulouse to the United States, where they will be launched.

After launch and deployment, they will become part of the wider OneWeb constellation.

Their arrival will form part of the gradual process of replacing satellites that are nearing the end of their operational lives. The programme is therefore expected to continue through multiple batches rather than being completed with this initial delivery.

The phased approach is important because Eutelsat’s priority is to keep the network operational throughout the transition.

For customers, the change should largely happen behind the scenes. The objective is not to create a new service that requires the entire network to be rebuilt at once, but to renew the underlying infrastructure while maintaining the connectivity already being provided.

Why this matters for Europe’s space industry

The programme is also being presented as evidence of Europe’s ability to develop and manufacture strategically important space infrastructure.

The return of OneWeb satellite series production to Europe is significant at a time when satellite communications are becoming increasingly important to governments, businesses and institutions.

Space infrastructure is no longer limited to scientific missions or traditional broadcasting. Satellite networks can support communications over areas where terrestrial infrastructure is limited, difficult to deploy or vulnerable to disruption.

That makes the ability to build, replace and maintain satellites an increasingly important industrial capability.

Airbus says the latest milestone demonstrates Europe’s capacity to construct the infrastructure needed to support global customer services.

The Toulouse facility will now play a role in delivering the much larger fleet of next-generation spacecraft required under Eutelsat’s renewal programme.

More than a replacement programme

Although the immediate purpose of the project is to replace ageing satellites, Eutelsat says the new spacecraft will also enhance the overall capabilities of the OneWeb network.

That distinction is important.

A straightforward replacement programme would simply seek to maintain existing performance. A next-generation fleet provides an opportunity to modernise the network at the same time.

As new satellites progressively enter the constellation, Eutelsat expects them to support the company’s continued delivery of secure and resilient LEO connectivity.

The programme therefore combines two objectives: protecting the network’s existing services and preparing it for the future.

Jean-François Fallacher, Eutelsat’s chief executive, said the first satellites leaving the production line demonstrate the company’s commitment to maintaining the connectivity on which its customers rely.

For Airbus, the milestone has a similarly strategic significance. Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus Defence and Space, said the delivery underlined the company’s industrial relocalisation and its ability to produce satellites at high volume and cadence.

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The beginning of a long-term transition

The delivery of the first 32 satellites is an important milestone, but it is only the beginning of Eutelsat’s wider OneWeb renewal.

The full programme covers 669 next-generation satellites, meaning hundreds more spacecraft will need to move through production, delivery and launch in the years ahead.

The success of the programme will ultimately depend on how smoothly those new satellites can be integrated into the existing constellation while older spacecraft are retired.

For Eutelsat, the stakes are considerable. Its customers depend on the network for connectivity, making reliability and continuity central to the renewal effort.

For Airbus, the programme provides an opportunity to demonstrate that Europe can support the industrial scale required by modern satellite constellations.

The first 32 satellites leaving Toulouse are therefore more than a routine delivery. They represent the opening phase of a major transition for OneWeb — one designed to keep Eutelsat’s global LEO network operational today while building its next generation for tomorrow.

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