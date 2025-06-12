Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crashes Near Ahmedabad, Over 250 Feared Dead

Air India Boeing 787 Crashes Near Ahmedabad: AHMEDABAD, INDIA – June 12, 2025 – A devastating tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad today as Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed into a residential area mere minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The catastrophic incident, occurring around 1:38 p.m. local time (08:08 GMT), has resulted in a significant loss of life, with initial reports indicating over 200 fatalities both on board the aircraft and on the ground.

The flight was carrying a total of 242 individuals, comprising 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Air India has confirmed the nationalities of those on board: 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national.

Eyewitness accounts and initial assessments from the crash site, in the Meghani Nagar area, paint a grim picture. The aircraft reportedly made a “Mayday” call before losing signal and plunging into a medical college hostel and surrounding buildings. The impact triggered a massive fireball and widespread destruction.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik initially reported no survivors from the plane itself, but later confirmed one miraculous survivor from the aircraft, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national seated in seat 11A. He is currently receiving treatment for multiple injuries.

However, the casualty figures are expected to rise as rescue operations continue amid the charred wreckage. Authorities have confirmed the recovery of at least 204 bodies so far, a count that includes both those on the aircraft and residents on the ground.

The Boeing 787 plane struck the dining area of the BJ Medical College hostel, and officials from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have stated that at least five medical students were killed and approximately 50 injured, some critically. The Indian Army has deployed 130 personnel, including doctors and paramedics, to assist civil authorities in the arduous task of clearing debris and treating the injured.

Among the confirmed deceased is former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, adding another layer of grief to the unfolding disaster. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound sorrow, calling the crash “heartbreaking beyond words” and assuring that “my thoughts are with everyone affected.” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also offered condolences, describing the scenes as “devastating.”

Air India has issued a statement confirming the accident and pledged full cooperation with investigating authorities. They have also established a dedicated passenger hotline to provide information. The Tata Group, owners of Air India, announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore (approximately £86,000) for the families of each victim.

This tragic event marks the first catastrophic loss of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner since its debut in 2011, putting a renewed spotlight on aviation safety. Investigations are underway, and the recovery of the aircraft’s black boxes will be crucial in determining the cause of this devastating crash. The entire city of Ahmedabad, and indeed the nation, mourns the immense loss of life from this unforeseen catastrophe.

