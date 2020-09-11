Aero India 2021: Space booking for prestigious defence event starts

Aero India 2021: Defence minister Rajnath Singh Friday launched a dedicated website for booking of space by the exhibitors and participants in the prestigious defence and aviation exhibition Aero India 2021 which will be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka in February next year.

The 13th edition of Aero India-21 will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka from February 3 to 7, 2021.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the Aero India 2021 website in New Delhi today giving the go ahead for space-booking,” defence ministry said.

Contactless space booking through Aero India website

“Aero India 2021 website will be a contactless online interface for Asia’s largest Aeroshow and host all online services related to the event for both the exhibitors and visitors,” MoD said.

Defence ministry said the Aero India website will also host informative content about the recent policies, initiatives and also the product profile of indigenous aircraft and helicopters.

Exhibitors will be able to register and book space online as per their requirements on a first-come first served-basis, and make all payments online on the Aero India website.

Exhibitors can avail early bird discounts by booking space on the website before October 31 2020.

Business and other visitors will be able to buy their tickets online on the website for visiting the show from February 3 to 7, 2021 during both business and public days.

Media intending to circulate their publications as also media persons will be able to register on the website for coverage of the event.

A query redressal and feedback mechanism has been incorporated in the website wherein exhibitors and visitors will be able to send their queries and comments, said defence ministry.

It said the health protocols that will be implemented to ensure a safe event will also be available.

The website will be interactive and aims to provide the first of the numerous contactless experiences at the show and will help build the participants’ confidence towards the event being cognizant and in conformance with prevailing pandemic related guidelines and safeguards.

During his recent visit to Russia, Rajnath Singh also referred to the Aero India-21 show and invited participation of defence ministers and industry delegations of Russia and the central Asian Republic countries.

