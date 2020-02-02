Latest News
- Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane to succeed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
- India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles
- Indian Air Force complete live firing trials of Brahmos missiles from Su-30 MKI fighters
- IAF, Russian Air Force conduct tri-service military exercise Indra-2019
- Air Marshal RJ Duckworth takes charge of crucial air command at Pakistan border
- Air Marshal D Choudhury takes charge as new Commandant of National Defence College
- PM Modi to inaugurate Samsanung mobile factory in Noida
- Prime Minister launches several health facilities in AIIMS
- Govt invites application for 10 joint secretary level posts through lateral entry
- PM lays foundation for Navi Mumbai International Airport
- Govt clears purchase of over 7 lakh assault rifles, torpedo decyos
- Supreme court stays further action on army officers for Shopian firing
- Indian forces gun down 4 militants holed up in army base
- India Afghanistan sign MoU in field of police training
- Deadline for filing GST Returns extended
- 9 new faces inducted, Nirmala gets defence, Piyush Rail
- Supreme Court says no to Talaq, Talaq, Talaq
- India launches heaviest satellite using most powerful and heaviest rocket ever
- Seven killed in twin terror attacks in London, police kill 3 suspects
- Islamic State failed in India despite large Muslim population: Home Min