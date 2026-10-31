Zen Technologies Strengthens Defence Technology Business with Cogknit Stake Acquisition

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JSA Advocates and Solicitors has advised Zen Technologies Limited on its acquisition of a 51.98% stake, on a fully diluted basis, in Cogknit Semantics Private Limited, marking an expansion of Zen Technologies’ defence portfolio into artificial intelligence-powered battlefield management systems.

The acquisition will strengthen Zen Technologies’ presence in the defence and internal security sectors by adding advanced battlefield management and situational-awareness capabilities to its existing portfolio.

The transaction was led by JSA Partner Sidharrth Shankar, with support from Partner Nandini Seth, Counsel Karan Vermani, Senior Associate Eksha Narayan and Associate Rahul Nayyar on the mergers and acquisitions aspects.

The finance team comprised Partner Karan Mitroo and Principal Associate Samarth Sharma. Partner Aditya Vardhan Dayal and Senior Associate Pranav Rao N provided structuring and regulatory advice.

The acquisition remains subject to the fulfilment of conditions specified in the transaction documents.

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Strengthening defence technology capabilities

Cogknit Semantics develops artificial intelligence-based battlefield management and situational-awareness systems for the armed forces.

Its technology focuses on supporting military operations through improved situational awareness and battlefield information management, areas that are becoming increasingly important in modern warfare.

The acquisition is expected to expand Zen Technologies‘ capabilities beyond its existing defence training and simulation businesses, providing an entry into battlefield management solutions.

The transaction also reflects the growing importance of artificial intelligence and integrated information systems in India’s defence technology ecosystem.

For Zen Technologies, the strategic move strengthens its position in the defence and internal security market while expanding its portfolio of technology-driven solutions for the armed forces.

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