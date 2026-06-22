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Vedanta Group News.
June 22, 2026

Vedanta Group Splits into 4 Distinct Corporate Entities

by News Team
Vedanta Group Demerger News: To understand why this is a historic event for the Indian business world, you only have to look at the numbers. Before the split, Vedanta had a market capitalisation (the total value of all its shares) of about ₹2.82 lakh crore and an enterprise value of around ₹3.50 lakh crore.
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Vedanta Group News: It is being called one of the largest corporate restructuring exercises in Indian history. Vedanta Limited, a massive name in the natural resources sector, has officially split its sprawling business into four separate companies.

To pull off a move of this scale, you need serious legal and financial heavy lifting. That is where the prominent law firm Khaitan & Co came in, guiding the entire process from a complex blueprint to a massive, multi-billion-rupee reality on the stock exchanges.

On day one of listing, the market gave the move a massive thumbs-up, unlocking nearly ₹50,000 crore in market value. Here is a simple, step-by-step breakdown of how this historic split happened and what it means.

What Exactly Happened to Vedanta?

Before this move, Vedanta Limited was a single giant company that handled everything from aluminum and oil to power and steel. While being huge has its perks, it can sometimes hide the true value of individual businesses. Investors who wanted to invest just in green energy or just in aluminum had to buy into the whole giant mix.

To fix this, the company executed a “vertical split.” This means Vedanta divided its massive empire into four distinct, specialized companies:

  • Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited

  • Vedanta Power Limited

  • Vedanta Oil & Gas Limited

  • Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited

By breaking the giant into specialized pieces, each company can now focus entirely on its own game plan, attract its own set of targeted investors, and grow independently.

What Do Shareholders Get?

For everyday investors, the deal was structured to be as straightforward as possible. The company used a 1-for-1 rule based on a record date of May 1, 2026.

If you owned just one single share of the original Vedanta Limited, you didn’t lose it. Instead, you woke up to find yourself owning one share in each of the four new companies.

But splitting a giant company isn’t just about handing out new shares; it is also about dividing the bills. Vedanta had a massive consolidated debt of approximately ₹73,853 crore. Instead of dumping this debt randomly, the legal and financial teams carefully divided it among the four new entities based on how much cash each business actually generates. This ensures that no single new company is crushed under more debt than it can handle.

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The Massive Scale of the Deal

To understand why this is a historic event for the Indian business world, you only have to look at the numbers. Before the split, Vedanta had a market capitalisation (the total value of all its shares) of about ₹2.82 lakh crore and an enterprise value of around ₹3.50 lakh crore.

Experts looking at the math calculated that when you add up the independent potential of all these split parts, the target valuation comes out to ₹936 per share. The strategy proved highly successful right out of the gate, instantly creating ₹50,000 crore in extra market value on the very first day the new companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

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The Legal Masterminds Behind the Scenes

Moving billions of rupees, thousands of acres of land, and multiple mining licenses into four new corporate homes requires an army of legal experts. Khaitan & Co took on the mammoth task of managing the entire process.

A massive core team led by Senior Partner Haigreve Khaitan, alongside Partners Mehul Shah, Anand Mehta, Vaibhav Mittal, Dipen Chatterjee, Manisha Shroff, Aman Yagnik, and Counsel Rushabh Gala, steered the ship.

They didn’t just handle the paperwork to get the new shares and debentures listed on the stock market. They also had to navigate incredibly strict government regulations regarding mining and oil fields, manage massive real estate transfers, sort out complex direct corporate taxes, and handle employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) so that the workers keeping the plants running were looked after during the transition.

Ultimately, what looked like a seamless transition on the stock market tickers was the result of months of meticulous legal engineering, rewriting the playbook for corporate restructuring in India.

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