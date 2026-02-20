Proptech Platform Truva Raises Series A Funding from Stellaris and Orios Venture Partners

Vertices-Anoma Legal Advise Truva on Series A fund raise: Mumbai, India – Truva, a proptech startup that offers innovative solutions for buying and selling homes, has successfully raised $9 million in a Series A funding round. The fundraise was led by Stellaris Venture Partners, Orios Venture Partners, and several angel investors.

The round comprised $7.3 million raised through equity and the remaining $1.7 million secured via debt from Stride Ventures. The funds will be used to fuel Truva’s ambitious expansion into new cities, including Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, as well as to enhance its technological infrastructure and product offerings.

READ: Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate Noida International Airport in March

VERTICES PARTNERS acted as the legal advisor for Truva during the fundraise, with the transaction led by Vikrant Anand, Partner, and supported by Shagun Rathi Mittal, Senior Associate, and other team members. Anoma Legal advised the investors on the deal, with Vinayak Burman, Founder and Managing Partner, providing strategic inputs.

Founded by a team of IIT and Stanford alumni, Truva is a Mumbai-based proptech platform focused on simplifying the home-buying process. The platform curates exclusive properties and offers services like assured prices and market rent to facilitate faster property sales.

READ: $10.9 Billion Mega Data Centre Deal: KKR & Singtel Acquire ST Telemedia

With the newly raised funds, Truva aims to solidify its presence in the highly competitive real estate markets of Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, while continuing to develop its unique offerings aimed at improving the property buying and selling experience for consumers.

READ: BEML-DIAT Sign MoU to Foster Innovation in Defence and Aerospace Technologies

Like this: Like Loading...