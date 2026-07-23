Supercharging AI: Inside AMD’s Strategic Acquisition of MEXT Corporation

In a major move to bolster its artificial intelligence and high-performance computing capabilities, semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has officially acquired MEXT Corporation. The strategic buyout aims to integrate cutting-edge memory optimization technologies directly into AMD’s expanding portfolio, giving businesses the tools they need to run heavy data applications faster and more efficiently.

What MEXT Brings to the Table

MEXT Corporation specializes in developing advanced memory optimization technologies specifically tailored for data centres and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. As artificial intelligence models grow larger and data processing demands skyrocket, organizations face mounting challenges around energy consumption, infrastructure costs, and processing speed.

MEXT’s technology tackles these hurdles head-on. By optimizing how memory is utilized, the technology enables companies to run complex AI workloads with greater efficiency. For customers, this translates to improved system performance, a reduced total cost of ownership, and a much faster time to deployment for new AI initiatives.

Navigating the Complex Global Deal

Bringing two technology innovators together requires a massive legal and regulatory effort across international borders. A powerhouse team of legal advisors guided the transaction to a smooth close.

Advising AMD: Global law firm Latham & Watkins served as primary legal counsel for AMD. The transaction was co-led by Partners Mark Bekheit and Tad Freese , alongside a specialized team handling complex cross-disciplinary areas including tax, executive compensation, data privacy, intellectual property, labor, and antitrust matters.

Advising MEXT: Boutique corporate law firm ThinkLaw advised MEXT on the transaction, expertly managing the intricate India leg of the deal. This included overseeing the completion of the India closing as well as critical post-closing legal and regulatory requirements. The ThinkLaw team was led by Partner Ankita Kashyap, supported by Senior Associate Parth Mehta and Associate Darshit Vora, with crucial strategic guidance provided by Founder and Managing Partner Tushar Ajinkya.

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What This Means for the Future of AI

With the acquisition now complete, AMD is uniquely positioned to offer an even more robust suite of hardware and software solutions. As the tech industry races to meet the insatiable demand for generative AI and data-intensive computing, memory efficiency has become the holy grail of hardware development. By folding MEXT’s innovations into its ecosystem, AMD is giving developers and enterprises the infrastructure they need to build the future of AI without breaking the bank.

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