SICC Rejects Tata Power’s Challenge to Arbitral Award in Kleros Capital Partners’ Case

SICC Evaluation of Natural Justice and Bias Claims

Before the SICC, Tata Power contested the award on two primary fronts: procedural irregularities amounting to a breach of natural justice and apparent bias among the tribunal members. The company argued that the majority had failed to properly address essential legal issues including causation, remoteness of damage, and the duty to mitigate losses. Furthermore, it alleged apparent bias concerning presiding arbitrator Professor Lawrence Boo and co-arbitrator Stuart Isaacs KC, pointing to the involvement of Kleros’ litigation funder, Omni Bridgeway, in unrelated arbitrations involving those arbitrators.

The SICC rejected these contentions in their entirety. Addressing the procedural arguments, the court clarified that its role is not to assess the analytical depth or commercial quality of an arbitral decision, but merely to verify whether an analysis took place. The judges found sufficient textual evidence in the award showing that the tribunal had considered causation and foreseeability. The court underscored that an arbitral tribunal is required to decide essential issues, but it is under no obligation to individually address every collateral argument raised by a party. “The court is concerned with substance not form,” the judgment noted.

On the question of apparent bias, the court evaluated the connections involving the third-party funder. It held that the relationship between the funder and the arbitrators in separate, unconnected proceedings was far too remote to establish a real danger of bias. Characterising the allegation as an unfounded apprehension ungrounded in evidence, the court dismissed the challenge.

The ruling reinforces Singapore’s position as a predictable and reliable seat for international commercial arbitration. By maintaining a high threshold for setting aside arbitral awards, the judiciary provides commercial enterprises with assurance that final decisions rendered by properly constituted tribunals will be upheld barring severe procedural failures.

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