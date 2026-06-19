Sarvam AI Secures USD 300 Million Funding

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Sarvam AI Funding News: An Indian artificial intelligence startup just secured a massive financial boost to shape the country’s technological future. Axonwise Private Limited, doing business as Sarvam AI, has successfully raised $300 million in its Series B funding round.

Led by tech heavyweight HCL Technologies and prominent venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners, alongside existing investors, this influx of capital marks a significant milestone for local AI development.

What makes Sarvam AI unique is its core mission: creating a full-stack, “sovereign” AI platform. Unlike generic global AI models, Sarvam is custom-tailoring its systems specifically for Indian languages, unique cultural data, and regional governance structures.

Where the $300 Million is Going

Developing state-of-the-art AI requires two things: brilliant minds and massive computing power. Sarvam AI intends to use the newly acquired funds to fuel its ongoing research into next-generation models.

Instead of just simple text generation, the startup is pivoting heavily toward advanced tech frontiers:

Agentic Capabilities: Creating AI “agents” that can autonomously perform multi-step tasks, rather than just answering questions.

Coding and Cybersecurity: Building tools that can write software and defend digital infrastructure against cyber threats.

Computing Power: Acquiring the massive cloud and hardware infrastructure necessary to run these heavy models and deploy them across major industries.

The Legal Powerhouses Behind the Deal

A corporate deal of this size requires complex legal maneuvering to ensure regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection, and smooth asset distribution. Three of India’s top-tier law firms stepped in to guide the transaction.

Trilegal Champions Sarvam AI

Trilegal acted as the legal counsel for the startup itself, navigating Sarvam AI through the intricate requirements of securing a $300 million investment.

TT&A Coordinates HCLTech’s New Stake

Prominent firm TT&A stepped up to advise HCL Technologies, which successfully acquired a 10.46% stake in Sarvam AI through this transaction.

The deal team at TT&A was steered by Advocate Gautam Saha (Partner) and Advocate Punita Gupta (Partner), supported by Advocate Aditi Somani (Managing Associate), Advocate Sajjan Singh (Senior Associate), and Advocate Megha Rana (Associate).

Because massive investments can trigger antitrust questions, a specialized Competition Law team at TT&A also worked on the deal, featuring Advocate Sonam Mathur (Partner), Advocate Shubhang Joshi (Managing Associate), Advocate Samriddha Gooptu (Senior Associate), and Advocate Shashank Mehrotra (Associate).

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Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Guides Bessemer Venture Partners

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) represented co-lead investor Bessemer Venture Partners, deploying a multi-disciplinary squad of legal experts to cover every angle of the deal.

The core transaction team was spearheaded by Advocate Krithika Chandrasekaran (Partner), with key assistance from Advocate Jayant Belgaumkar (Senior Associate) alongside Associates Advocate Manav, Advocate Tara Ranade, and Advocate Abhisek Behera.

Given that Sarvam AI deals in cutting-edge software and data, CAM’s Technology, Media, and Telecoms (TMT) Team played a vital role in evaluating intellectual property, AI ethics, and data protection rules. This specialized team was led by Advocate Arun Prabhu (Partner – Co-Head – Digital | TMT) and Advocate Arpita Sengupta (Partner), with support from Advocate Nidhi Jhawar (Senior Associate) and Advocate Shivaram Gopal (Associate).

To round out compliance, CAM’s Competition Team ensured the massive investment checked out with market regulators. This group was led by Advocate Avaantika Kakkar (Partner – Head – Competition) and Advocate Dhruv Rajain (Partner), with assistance from Advocate Rajat Sharma (Principal Associate) and Advocate Vanya Agarwal (Senior Associate).

With powerhouse legal backboards and fresh capital in the bank, Sarvam AI is now fully equipped to accelerate its deployment across major industry verticals, bringing India closer to its own localized, highly secure AI ecosystem.

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