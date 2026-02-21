RMZ Invests ₹1,283 Crore in Signature Global’s Gurugram Project

Carlyle Group Will Acquire Majority Stake in Nido Home Finance for Rs 21,000 crores

Gurugram, India – Signature Global (India) Limited has secured a major investment of USD 139 million (₹1,283 crore) from RMZ (Millennia Realtors Private Limited), culminating in the formation of a 50:50 joint venture called Gurugram Commercity Limited. The joint venture is set to develop a large-scale, mixed-use project located on the Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram.

The new project, with an estimated capital value of ₹14,000–16,000 crore, is poised to become a landmark development in one of India’s most dynamic business corridors. The project will feature a combination of premium office buildings, hotel assets, and curated retail spaces designed as a modern commercial district. The planned development spans approximately 3.94 million square feet of floor space index (FSI).

Trilegal, one of India’s leading law firms, advised Signature Global and Gurugram Commercity Limited on the entire transaction process, which included structuring, documentation, negotiations, and finalizing the deal.

The Corporate Team at Trilegal was led by Ankit Kejriwal, Partner, and Khushboo Sukhwani, Counsel, supported by Radhika Bihani, Senior Associate, and Aakanksha Ranjan, Associate. The Projects Team advising the matter was led by Rahul Arora, Partner, with support from Shiv Badhwar, Senior Associate.

This project represents a significant milestone for Signature Global, marking its first large-scale commercial real estate venture and playing a key role in its diversification strategy. The strategic collaboration with RMZ combines development expertise and institutional real estate capability, creating a project with the potential to shape the future of Gurugram’s commercial landscape.

