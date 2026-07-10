Paras Hospitals Files for ₹1,800 Crore IPO: What Investors Need to Know

Paras Healthcare IPO: The Indian healthcare sector is gearing up for another major stock market debut. Paras Healthcare Limited, a well-known multi-specialty healthcare provider, has officially initiated its journey toward the public markets. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO) expected to be valued up to ₹1,800 crore.

For everyday investors, market enthusiasts, and industry observers, this move signals a broader trend of corporate expansion and financial restructuring within India’s rapidly growing private healthcare landscape.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of what this IPO entails, how the funds will be used, and the legal powerhouse guiding the transaction.

The Structure of the ₹1,800 Crore Debut

An Initial Public Offering is essentially a company’s coming-out party on the stock exchange, allowing the general public to buy shares and own a piece of the business. For Paras Healthcare, the proposed IPO is structured into two main components: a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale (OFS).

Out of the total transaction value, the company has explicitly outlined an aggregation of up to ₹1,300 crore in the initial draft filings, comprising both new equity and shares put up for sale by existing stakeholders.

The Fresh Issue: This involves the company creating and issuing entirely new shares. The money raised from this portion goes directly into the company’s bank account to fund its future strategies.

The Offer for Sale (OFS): This component allows existing shareholders—such as promoters or early-stage investors—to sell their current holdings to the public. The money raised here goes directly to those selling individuals, not to the company itself. In this specific deal, the promoter selling shareholder is Dr. Dharminder Kumar Nagar, the driving force behind the hospital chain.

Where is Money Going?