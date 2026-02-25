Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate Noida International Airport in March

Noida International Airport Inauguration: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Noida International Airport in Jewar next month, a project that is poised to become the largest airport in India. The airport is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with the Uttar Pradesh government allocating ₹750 crore for its first phase. The project has been delayed multiple times, but it is now on track to open its first phase, which includes one runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually.

READ: Neal Katyal: Son of Indian Immigrants Who Stopped Trump’s Tariffs

Infrastructure and Growth Potential

The Noida International Airport, located in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, will eventually boast five runways, significantly enhancing its capacity compared to the original plan, which included only two runways. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, marking a significant foreign investment in India’s aviation infrastructure.

In February, the Uttar Pradesh government proposed an outlay of ₹2,111 crore for the civil aviation sector in 2026-27, including ₹750 crore for the Noida International Airport’s continued development. The new airport will provide a major boost to regional connectivity, positioning Noida as a major logistics and aviation hub for northern India.

READ: Supreme Court to Hear Review Pleas on 3-Year Practice Rule for Judge Appointment

Milestones and Future Expansion

The airport’s first calibration flight, conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on October 31, 2025, marked an important milestone, testing the airport’s navigation and communication systems. The successful completion of this test has brought the airport closer to operational readiness. As the first phase progresses, the airport is expected to contribute significantly to both passenger traffic and the region’s economic growth.

READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan, Calls It a New Chapter in India’s Governance Journey

Like this: Like Loading...