NIIF Infrastructure Finance Extends Rs 1,200 Crore Refinancing Vijayapura Tollway Private Limited

NIIF Infrastructure Finance’s ₹1,200 Crore Refinancing: Mumbai: JSA Advocates & Solicitors has advised NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited on the extension of a ₹1,200 crore (approximately USD 126.7 million) term loan facility to Vijayapura Tollway Private Limited, marking a significant refinancing transaction in India’s infrastructure sector.

The borrower, a special purpose vehicle of IJM Corporation Berhad, is responsible for the development and operation of a key highway stretch under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

Project and Financing Details

The loan facility has been extended primarily to refinance existing project finance debt, with the objective of optimising the capital structure, lowering borrowing costs, and improving cash flow efficiency for the project.

The underlying asset is the Solapur–Bijapur stretch of National Highway-13 (now renumbered as NH-52), covering approximately 109 kilometres between Maharashtra and Karnataka. The project, already operational, involves toll collection and ongoing maintenance responsibilities handled by the borrower.

Industry experts note that refinancing transactions of this nature are common in mature infrastructure projects, where stable cash flows enable sponsors to secure improved financing terms.

READ: Supreme Court Explains Limits of High Courts’ Powers Under Article 227

Strategic Importance

The refinancing underscores the continued role of institutional capital in strengthening India’s infrastructure ecosystem. By replacing older debt with more efficient financing, such transactions enhance project viability and long-term sustainability.

Public-private partnership projects, particularly in the roads sector, have increasingly turned to refinancing as a tool to unlock value and ensure financial stability during the operational phase.

READ: JSW Sambalpur Steel Limited Secures ₹12,000 crore SBI Funding for Bhushan Power’s Steel Business

Legal Advisory

The mandate for NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited was led by advocate Nand Gopal Anand, with support from advocate Harshit Dusad and advocate Vrindesh Patel from JSA.

Sector Outlook

India’s infrastructure sector continues to witness active refinancing and restructuring activity, driven by the need to optimise funding costs and improve returns on operational assets. With highways forming a critical component of the country’s logistics network, efficient financing structures remain key to sustaining long-term growth.

The transaction further highlights the growing sophistication of infrastructure financing in India, with institutions like NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited playing a pivotal role in supporting large-scale projects through tailored financial solutions.

READ: Talon Blue Advances as Commercial Technology Powers New Collaborative Combat Aircraft

Like this: Like Loading...