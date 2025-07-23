Multiples Private Equity Acquires Controlling Stake in VIP Industries for Rs 1,763 Crore

Multiples Private Equity Acquires Controlling Stake in VIP Industries for ₹1,763 Crore: In a landmark deal poised to reshape the luggage and travel accessories landscape in India, Multiples Private Equity Fund has secured a controlling stake in VIP Industries Limited, one of the country’s most recognized names in travel goods. The transaction, valued at a robust ₹1,763 crore ($211.56 million USD), will see the private equity giant acquire approximately 32% of VIP Industries, marking a significant shift in the ownership of the iconic brand.

VIP Industries: A Leader in Travel Goods

For decades, VIP Industries has been synonymous with high-quality luggage and travel accessories in India. Established in 1971, the company revolutionized the travel industry with its innovative designs, durability, and affordability. With a broad portfolio of products that include everything from hard-shell suitcases to soft fabric travel bags, VIP Industries has become a household name for millions of Indian travelers. The company also boasts a global footprint, exporting its products to numerous countries and competing with international brands.

The ₹1,763 crore ($211.56 million USD) investment marks a significant milestone for VIP Industries, with Multiples Private Equity Fund bringing its considerable expertise in scaling businesses across sectors. The deal highlights the increasing appetite for investments in India’s growing consumer goods market, particularly in sectors such as travel and leisure that are seeing a post-pandemic surge in demand.

Khaitan & Co’s Role in the Acquisition

Advising Multiples Private Equity Fund on this high-profile deal was leading law firm Khaitan & Co, which played a pivotal role in structuring and finalizing the transaction. The firm’s experienced team was responsible for assisting with the due diligence process, negotiating the terms, and ensuring compliance with the mandatory tender offer, a critical component of such large-scale acquisitions.

Khaitan’s core team, comprising Shishir Jose Vayttaden, Abhishek Dadoo, Aishwarya K, and Shashank Patil, navigated the complexities of this transaction with precision. The firm also had expert support from specialists in merger control, securities law, intellectual property, and real estate.

The successful completion of this deal reflects Khaitan’s standing as a trusted advisor for some of the most high-profile M&A transactions in India. Their ability to handle multifaceted issues, such as compliance with competition law and coordination of various legal domains, was integral to the smooth execution of the deal.

AZB & Partners Represents VIP’s Promoters

On the other side of the table, AZB & Partners represented the promoters of VIP Industries, namely Dilip G Piramal and his family, in this complex transaction. Anand Shah, Kinshuk Jhunjhunwala, and Shriram Shah from AZB’s M&A team led the negotiations on behalf of the promoters. The firm’s role involved advising on the various nuances of the sale, including structuring the deal to best protect the interests of the founding family, while also ensuring that the transition of ownership would be smooth and mutually beneficial.

AZB’s team worked tirelessly to navigate the intricacies of the mandatory open offer, securities law issues, and shareholder relations. Aaysh Raman, Jhanvi Sangani, Kareena Sobti, and Articled Clerk Karan Nair provided crucial support in facilitating the deal and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements.

The Strategic Importance of Multiples’ Acquisition

Multiples Private Equity’s acquisition of VIP Industries underscores the growing importance of private equity funds in shaping India’s consumer-driven economy. The investment is seen as part of a broader strategy by Multiples to capitalize on the growing demand for branded travel products in India, especially as domestic and international travel continue to recover and expand.

The deal comes at a time when India’s middle-class consumer base is steadily rising, with increased disposable income leading to greater spending on lifestyle products, including luggage and accessories. As a result, Multiples sees immense potential in leveraging VIP Industries’ established brand value and retail distribution networks, and the firm plans to drive growth by expanding VIP’s product offerings, increasing market penetration, and enhancing brand positioning.

Multiples, with its track record of successful investments in leading companies, aims to bring in strategic expertise to scale VIP’s operations, especially in digital channels and innovative product development. The deal, therefore, isn’t just about a change of ownership—it’s about creating a roadmap for VIP Industries to capture a larger share of the burgeoning travel accessories market in India and beyond.

VIP Briefcase and Multiples: A Synergistic Vision

As part of the broader investment strategy, VIP Briefcase, the premium segment of VIP Industries, is expected to be a focal point for future growth. The luxury luggage category, which has seen growing demand among high-net-worth individuals in India, presents an opportunity for Multiples to further bolster VIP Industries‘ presence in this space. The VIP Briefcase line, known for its premium craftsmanship and high-end materials, could benefit from more robust marketing and international expansion under the guidance of Multiples.

Additionally, the Multiples fund, renowned for its operational improvements, could introduce efficiency enhancements to the brand’s manufacturing and logistics operations. This could lower production costs, increase product availability, and ultimately drive profitability. Multiples’ hands-on approach to business transformation could also lead to a more streamlined and modernized VIP Industries, one that meets the evolving demands of the modern traveler.

The Road Ahead: What This Deal Means for the Indian Market

As the transaction moves forward, industry experts are keenly watching how Multiples Private Equity will leverage its stake in VIP Industries. Given the brand’s longstanding heritage and loyal customer base, there’s substantial room for growth in both traditional retail and online markets.

With the luggage and travel accessories market in India expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, the acquisition by Multiples could position VIP Industries as a dominant player in this competitive space. Meanwhile, as VIP Industries continues to innovate and expand, this strategic partnership promises to take the brand to new heights—offering new products, services, and experiences for travelers in India and abroad, according to a report.

As for the founding Piramal family, their decision to sell a controlling stake in the company represents a significant evolution in the company’s journey. While they remain invested in the brand’s success, the partnership with Multiples offers the family a chance to benefit from the expertise of a seasoned private equity fund, while also securing a lasting legacy for VIP Industries in the Indian and global markets.

The future of VIP Industries, under the stewardship of Multiples Private Equity, is poised for a transformative phase—one where innovation, global expansion, and premium offerings are set to redefine the future of travel accessories in India and beyond.

