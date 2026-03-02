MoD Signs INR 5083 Crore Deals for HAL’s ALH Mk-III Helicopters, Russian VL-Shtil Missiles

India MoD $559 million contract for HAL’s ALH Mk-III Helicopters, Russian VL-Shtil Missiles: New Delhi — March 3, 2026 — The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed contracts worth USD 559 million (INR 5,083 crore) for the acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch (VL)-Shtil missile systems for the Indian Navy.

The agreements were inked at South Block, New Delhi, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.

HAL’s ALH Mk-III (Maritime Role) for Indian Coast Guard

The $240 million (₹2,901 crore) contract for six ALH Mk-III (MR) helicopters has been awarded to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under the Buy (Indian–Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

The twin-engine helicopters will be delivered with operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support.

Designed for maritime operations, the ALH Mk-III (MR) incorporates advanced avionics and mission systems, offering capabilities superior to currently operated airborne platforms. The helicopters can undertake a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea.

The induction is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding artificial islands, offshore installations, fishermen, and the marine environment.

The programme will draw on a broad domestic industrial base, with equipment supply involving more than 200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The project is projected to generate approximately 65 lakh man-hours of employment, reinforcing the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives while strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.

READ: Indian Navy Commissions ASW Ship INS Anjadip

READ: DRDO Successfully Conducts Three Consecutive Firings of Indigenous VSHORADS Missile System

Russian VL-Shtil Missiles for Indian Navy

In a parallel agreement valued at ₹2,182 crore, the MoD signed a contract with JSC Rosoboronexport of the Russian Federation for the procurement of Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch (VL)-Shtil missiles and associated missile holding frames.

The acquisition will enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline warships of the Indian Navy, enabling them to counter a broad spectrum of aerial threats.

The VL-Shtil system provides rapid-reaction, all-weather engagement capability and is designed to strengthen layered air defence architecture onboard naval platforms. The upgrade is expected to improve survivability in contested maritime environments, particularly amid evolving air and missile threats.

READ: Indian Air Force Conducts ‘Vayushakti-26’ at Pokhran, Showcases Full-Spectrum Combat Power

Reinforcing Strategic Capabilities

Together, the two contracts underscore India’s dual-track approach to defence procurement — boosting indigenous manufacturing in key aerospace domains while maintaining strategic partnerships for advanced weapon systems.

The helicopter deal reinforces domestic industrial capacity and employment generation, while the VL-Shtil acquisition highlights the longstanding and strategic defence partnership between India and Russia.

With maritime security and air defence increasingly central to India’s national security priorities, the ₹5,083 crore procurement package marks a significant step in enhancing operational readiness across both the Coast Guard and Navy.

Like this: Like Loading...