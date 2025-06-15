Max Aerospace to Invest $960 Million in Helicopter Facility in Nagpur: Nagpur, Maharashtra – Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, is poised for a significant leap in India’s defence and aerospace landscape, as Max Aerospace and Aviation Pvt Ltd announces a massive investment of Rs 8,000 crore (approximately $960 million USD) to establish a state-of-the-art helicopter manufacturing facility. This ambitious project is set to unfold over the next eight years, marking a pivotal moment for indigenous defence production.

The upcoming facility, strategically located near Nagpur Airport, is projected to generate nearly 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Manufacturing operations are slated to commence in 2026, leveraging existing infrastructure and robust logistics connectivity.

This landmark initiative will establish Maharashtra’s first dedicated plant for the customization and complete production of helicopters. It is envisioned as a Centre of Excellence for rotary-wing platforms, encompassing integration and flight testing. The integration of international-grade aerospace technology is expected to significantly bolster India’s growing presence in the global aerospace supply chain.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing this significant investment was signed between Max Aerospace & Aviation Pvt Ltd and the Maharashtra government. The agreement was executed by Industries Department Secretary P Anbalagan and Max Aerospace Chairman Bharat Malkani. Dignitaries present at the signing included MIDC CEO P Velrasu, Max Aerospace CFO Kirit Mehta, Business Development Head Meghna Malkani, and President Jayesh Mehta, along with other senior advisors.

On the occasion, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong confidence that this endeavor would substantially elevate Nagpur’s role in the defence production sector, aligning seamlessly with national objectives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). He reassured Max Aerospace of the state government’s full support for the project’s timely execution, acknowledging Nagpur’s burgeoning infrastructure and industrial potential.

Speaking at the event, Bharat Malkani highlighted Nagpur’s well-developed ecosystem for defence manufacturing and acknowledged the state government’s comprehensive support. “Being a native of Maharashtra, I have chosen to bring this investment home and will work towards making the state a national leader in helicopter manufacturing,” Malkani stated.

This public-private partnership is anticipated to be transformative for Maharashtra’s industrial landscape, while also making substantial contributions to India’s overarching goal of achieving self-reliance in defence production.

