Kheria Autocomp Enters Capital Markets With Rs 46.44 Crore IPO

Kheria Autocomp IPO: Kheria Autocomp Limited, an auto ancillary company specialising in plastic injection moulding, has come to the market with an initial public offering (IPO) of 45,98,400 equity shares, with the issue aggregating up to ₹46.44 crore.

Mindspright Legal advised Kheria Autocomp on the IPO transaction. The legal advisory work was led by Richa Bhansali, Partner at Mindspright Legal, with support from Mayuri Thakkar, Principal Associate, and Saksham Bhatnagar, Associate.

The IPO marks an important corporate transaction for Kheria Autocomp as the company seeks to access the public capital markets. For businesses in the auto component sector, an IPO can provide a route to raise capital while also bringing greater visibility to the company among investors and other market participants.

What does Kheria Autocomp do?

Kheria Autocomp operates in the automotive component manufacturing segment, with a particular focus on plastic injection moulding. The process involves producing plastic components by injecting molten plastic material into specially designed moulds.

The company also undertakes sub-assembly operations and supplies moulded plastic components primarily to the automotive sector. These components form part of the wider supply chain supporting vehicle manufacturers and other businesses in the automobile industry.

Its focus on plastic components places Kheria Autocomp within the broader auto ancillary industry, which includes companies that manufacture parts, systems and components used by vehicle makers.

READ: Tax Planning or Tax Avoidance? Supreme Court Seeks Clear Line for Lawyer-Client Privilege

The role of Mindspright Legal

An IPO involves several legal and regulatory requirements, making legal advisers an important part of the process. Their work can include advising on transaction documentation, regulatory compliance, corporate matters and other legal aspects connected with bringing a company to the public market.

In the case of Kheria Autocomp, Mindspright Legal provided legal counsel for the IPO. The transaction was led by Bhansali, with Thakkar and Bhatnagar supporting the matter.

The involvement of a dedicated legal team highlights the range of professional expertise required when a privately held business moves towards the public markets.

How the funds will be used

The ₹46.44 crore issue represents a significant capital markets transaction for Kheria Autocomp. For investors, an IPO provides an opportunity to participate in the company as it enters the listed market.

For the company, the transaction represents a new stage in its corporate journey, bringing its business and financial performance into the public-market environment.

The deal also adds to the wider activity in India’s capital markets, where businesses across manufacturing and other sectors are seeking access to public funding.

With its core operations centred on plastic injection moulding, sub-assembly activities and moulded plastic components for the automotive sector, Kheria Autocomp’s IPO brings attention to a specialised segment of India’s auto ancillary industry.

Don’t Miss: INS Mangrol: Indian Navy Gets Delivery of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft

Also Read: India Steps Up Sustainable Aviation with New Electric Seaplane Initiative

Like this: Like Loading…