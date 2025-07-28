Juniper Green Energy Proposes Rs 3,000 Crore Initial Public Offering

Juniper Green Energy Proposes ₹3,000 Crore IPO: Mumbai, July 28, 2025 – Juniper Green Energy Limited, a prominent player in India’s renewable energy sector, has announced its intention to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares worth ₹3,000 crore. The company, which specializes in the development, operation, and management of solar, wind, and hybrid power projects, aims to accelerate its growth trajectory and expand its renewable energy footprint in the country.

Legal Counsel and Advisors

The company has enlisted Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. to provide legal counsel on the IPO. The team, led by partners Sayantan Dutta and Trishita Dasgupta, along with senior associate Amkur Verma, will provide comprehensive advisory services throughout the process.

On the other side of the transaction, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is advising the book running lead managers (BRLMs) – ICICI Securities Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited. The team at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is being led by Gokul Rajan (Partner, Regional Co-Head – Capital Markets – North) and Abhiroop Lahiri (Partner), with substantial support from associates Chinar Gupta, Medhashree Verma, Shreya Jain, Ritvik Maheshwari, and Sanskar Modi.

Additionally, Linklaters is serving as the international legal counsel to the BRLMs.

Expanding Green Energy Capacities

Juniper Green Energy is known for its robust operational portfolio, which currently boasts a capacity of approximately 1GW of renewable energy. The company is also ramping up its growth with an under-construction capacity of 2GW, further solidifying its commitment to India’s transition towards clean energy, according to a report.

Beyond this, Juniper Green Energy has an ambitious development pipeline, including more than 5GW of solar, wind, and hybrid projects in the pipeline, reinforcing its future expansion strategies.

What sets Juniper Green Energy apart is its comprehensive approach to the renewable energy value chain. The company is fully equipped with in-house capabilities in both Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for its renewable energy projects. This end-to-end expertise ensures seamless project execution and operational efficiency.

A Step Toward Sustainable Growth

As India works toward meeting its ambitious climate and energy targets, Juniper Green Energy’s move to go public signals its strong commitment to sustainability. The IPO will help raise significant capital, enabling the company to scale its renewable energy projects, contribute to the nation’s green energy goals, and create value for its investors.

The renewable energy market in India is expected to continue its rapid growth, supported by government policies and increasing investment in clean energy technologies. Juniper Green Energy’s IPO comes at a time when there is a global shift toward decarbonization, making it a timely and strategic move.

With the backing of top legal and financial advisors, Juniper Green Energy is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of India’s green energy landscape, while offering a strong growth opportunity for investors looking to support sustainable initiatives.

