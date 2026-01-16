15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
Japan's Aica Kogyo acquires Stylam Industries.
January 16, 2026

Japan's Aica Kogyo Acquires Controlling Stake in Stylam Industries in $225 Million Deal

by Editor Meri Sarkar
Air India-SIA Partnership Signing Ceremony.
Air India and Singapore Airlines Sign Framework Agreement to Deepen Commercial Cooperation
Gujarat Flurochemcials Limited, GFCL EV Products Limited, Investment,
IFC Invests Rs 415 Crore in GFL Subsidiary GFCL EV Products Limited

Aica Kogyo Acquires Stylam Industries: Japanese conglomerate Aica Kogyo Company Limited has acquired a controlling stake of up to 53.12% in Stylam Industries Limited in a transaction valued at approximately $225 million. The acquisition was carried out through secondary purchases from existing promoters and triggers a mandatory open offer under Indian takeover regulations.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co advised Aica Kogyo on the acquisition and the related open offer. The firm provided comprehensive legal support, including transaction structuring, regulatory analysis, due diligence, drafting, negotiations, and coordination with multiple stakeholders. Strategic advice was provided by Managing Partner Akshay Chudasama.

Kenji Ebihara, President, Aica Kogyo.

Khaitan & Co advised certain promoters of Stylam Industries on the sale of their stake. The firm assisted with structuring, negotiations, and transaction documentation.

Stylam Industries is a leading manufacturer of decorative laminates and surfacing solutions, while Aica Kogyo is a global player in chemical products and building materials. The transaction strengthens Aica’s presence in the Indian market and aligns with its global expansion strategy.

Supreme Court of India.
Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Varma’s Challenge to Impeachment Proceedings
