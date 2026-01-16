Japan’s Aica Kogyo Acquires Controlling Stake in Stylam Industries in $225 Million Deal

Aica Kogyo Acquires Stylam Industries: Japanese conglomerate Aica Kogyo Company Limited has acquired a controlling stake of up to 53.12% in Stylam Industries Limited in a transaction valued at approximately $225 million. The acquisition was carried out through secondary purchases from existing promoters and triggers a mandatory open offer under Indian takeover regulations.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co advised Aica Kogyo on the acquisition and the related open offer. The firm provided comprehensive legal support, including transaction structuring, regulatory analysis, due diligence, drafting, negotiations, and coordination with multiple stakeholders. Strategic advice was provided by Managing Partner Akshay Chudasama.

Khaitan & Co advised certain promoters of Stylam Industries on the sale of their stake. The firm assisted with structuring, negotiations, and transaction documentation.

Stylam Industries is a leading manufacturer of decorative laminates and surfacing solutions, while Aica Kogyo is a global player in chemical products and building materials. The transaction strengthens Aica’s presence in the Indian market and aligns with its global expansion strategy.

