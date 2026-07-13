Inside the Adani Bribery Case: The Legal Twist Holding Up the US Government’s Bid to Drop Charges

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Gautam Adani US Court Case News: In a dramatic legal twist, a United States federal court has thrown a wrench into the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) plans to quietly drop high-profile bribery charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

On July 8, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued an order requiring Adani to explicitly state under oath whether a secret “quid pro quo”—a deal where one favor is exchanged for another—was made to get his criminal indictment dismissed. The billionaire tycoon has until July 15 to submit a formal affidavit.

To understand how a massive international bribery case suddenly turned into a judicial standoff over potential backroom deals, we need to unpack how we got here, why the US government wants out, and why a federal judge is refusing to rubber-stamp the decision.

The Original Accusations: A Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Scheme

The saga began with a sweeping indictment by the US government. Prosecutors alleged that Gautam Adani, along with his nephew Sagar Adani, executive Vneet Jaain, and five others, orchestrated a massive scheme to bribe Indian state government officials.

According to the indictment, the defendants promised approximately ₹2,029 crore (around $265 million) in bribes to officials running state-owned electricity distribution companies. The goal was to secure lucrative solar energy contracts. The court documents specifically alleged that a staggering ₹1,750 crore of this pool was earmarked for officials in Andhra Pradesh to secure the purchase of 7 gigawatts of solar power.

Because the Adani Group raised capital from US investors and used US financial systems, American prosecutors claimed jurisdiction over the matter, unsealing the charges in the final days of the Biden administration.

The DOJ’s U-Turn: “Name and Shame” Without a Trial

The trajectory of the case shifted when the US Department of Justice moved to dismiss the indictment against all eight accused “with prejudice”—meaning the charges could never be refiled.

When Judge Garaufis initially balked at the request on June 25, demanding to know why the government was dropping such a massive case, the DOJ fired back with an surprisingly candid explanation on July 4.

The DOJ characterized the prosecution as a “name and shame” indictment that lacked a realistic prospect of ever going to trial. Federal prosecutors argued that the case was overwhelmingly foreign. It involved Indian nationals allegedly bribing other Indian nationals over Indian electricity contracts.

In its filing, the DOJ noted that the United States pretending to be the “world police” can cause severe diplomatic strife and wastes valuable domestic resources. The agency concluded that India is entirely capable of managing its own internal systems without intervention from prosecutors in Brooklyn and Washington.

The Twist: Rumors of a Deal and the Judge’s Suspicions

While the DOJ’s reasoning seemed centered on foreign policy and resource management, rumors began swirling that the decision to drop the case was tied to promises of heavy economic investment by the Adani Group within the United States.

To quell these rumors, Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter stepped forward, stating he was the “final and sole decision maker” behind the dismissal request. McCotter firmly rejected any reports linking the dismissal to US investment promises.

However, McCotter’s denial had an unintended effect on Judge Garaufis. Instead of reassuring the court, the statement raised a red flag.

Judge Garaufis noted that McCotter’s response raised, for the very first time, the “specter of a possible agreement” involving one or more defendants that had never been documented or disclosed to the court. By explicitly denying an investment-related deal, the government inadvertently opened the door to questions about whether any other kind of undisclosed arrangement existed.

Under Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, a judge cannot simply accept a prosecutor’s request to drop a case blindly. The court must be entirely satisfied that the reasons given by the government are substantial, truthful, and represent the real grounds for dismissal.

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The Core Questions Adani Must Answer

To clear the air, Judge Garaufis has bypassed the prosecutors and gone straight to the billionaire. Gautam Adani must now file an affidavit answering two incredibly direct questions:

Are you aware of anything promised, offered, sought, received, agreed to, or accepted, by anyone, in connection with the dismissal of the Indictment?

Are you aware of any agreement exchanging anything for the dismissal of the Indictment?

If Adani answers “no” under oath, and any evidence later surfaces of a side deal, he could face severe perjury charges in the United States.

High-Powered Defense Teams

The legal firepower deployed in this case highlights the immense stakes involved. Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, led by the firm’s co-chair Robert J. Giuffra Jr. and partner James McDonald. Notably, Giuffra also serves as US President Donald Trump’s personal defense lawyer. Adani’s defense team also includes high-profile attorneys Timothy Sini of Nixon Peabody and Andrey Spektor of Norton Rose Fulbright.

The other co-defendants have retained equally prominent representation across major legal hubs:

Ranjit Gupta is represented by Paul Schoeman of HSF Kramer (New York).

Cyril Cabanes is represented by Stephen Best of Brown Rudnick (Washington, DC).

Saurabh Agarwal is represented by Winston Paes of Debevoise & Plimpton (New York).

Deepak Malhotra is represented by Aditya Singh (Singapore) and Michael Kendall (Boston) of White & Case.

Rupesh Agarwal is represented by Iris Bennett and Patrick Linehan of Steptoe (Washington, DC).

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What Happens Next?

The ball is now firmly in Gautam Adani’s court. The billionaire’s upcoming July 15 deadline will dictate the future of this international legal battle.

If Adani and his legal team provide a clean affidavit denying any quid pro quo, Judge Garaufis will likely review it alongside the DOJ’s diplomatic arguments and finally allow the indictment to be dropped. However, if the response is ambiguous, or if the court finds reason to doubt the filings, the US government’s attempt to quietly close the book on the Adani bribery case could morph into an even bigger judicial scandal.