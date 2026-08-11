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Dalmia's Cement Plant.
August 11, 2026

India’s Cement Sector Sees Major Shakeup as Dalmia Takes Over 5.75 MTPA Capacity

by News Team
By integrating Jaiprakash Associates' cement assets, Dalmia Cement is positioning itself to scale its operations more effectively. For the broader market, fewer and stronger entities often mean streamlined production lines and a more competitive landscape, ultimately catering to the nation's soaring infrastructure needs with greater agility.
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Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and Jaiprakash Associates Cement Business Deal: The Indian business world is buzzing with a massive corporate move  that is set to shake up the construction and manufacturing sectors. In a strategic expansion, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has successfully acquired a major cement business from Jaiprakash Associates Limited. This high-profile transaction brings a substantial total grinding capacity of 5.75 million tonnes per annum under Dalmia’s expanding umbrella, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing consolidation of India’s booming cement industry.

Inside the Boardroom: Legal Minds Behind the Acquisition

Pulling off a multi-million-dollar corporate merger requires meticulous planning and ironclad legal backing. For this critical transaction, Dalmia Cement turned to the expert legal team at Chandhiok & Mahajan (C&M). Providing comprehensive counsel across multiple fronts, the C&M team navigated complex corporate and regulatory workstreams to ensure a seamless process.

The legal journey covered every imaginable detail required for a deal of this magnitude. The firm expertly guided Dalmia Cement through intricate corporate structuring, exhaustive due diligence, the drafting and execution of definitive legal agreements, and essential regulatory filings, alongside a host of ancillary matters. Spearheading this transaction team was Pooja Mahajan, Partner and Head of the Restructuring & Insolvency Practice, supported expertly by Partner Nishant Sogani.

What This Means for the Industry and Consumers

As India continues to experience rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and real estate growth, the demand for building materials is at an all-time high. Consolidation through acquisitions allows major players to streamline operations, optimize supply chains, and boost efficiency.

By integrating Jaiprakash Associates’ cement assets, Dalmia Cement is positioning itself to scale its operations more effectively. For the broader market, fewer and stronger entities often mean streamlined production lines and a more competitive landscape, ultimately catering to the nation’s soaring infrastructure needs with greater agility.

READ: Gameskraft vs. ED: Karnataka HC Rejects Arguments Shielding Administrative Documents From Scrutiny

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for Dalmia Cement

With the acquisition now sealed, attention shifts toward integration and future growth. Blending new grinding capacities into an existing corporate framework requires careful coordination, but with seasoned legal and strategic leadership paving the way, Dalmia Cement is well-equipped for its next phase of expansion. As the dust settles on this major corporate handshake, all eyes will be on how this powerhouse utilizes its newly acquired assets to shape the future of Indian construction.

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