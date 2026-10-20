India’s Air Force Turns to Homegrown Firefighting Robots for High-Risk Emergencies

Indian Air Force Swadeshi Empresa Firefighting Robots: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered 80 indigenous firefighting robots designed to tackle dangerous blazes at air bases, adding a new layer of protection for military personnel, aircraft and critical infrastructure during emergencies.

The remotely operated vehicles, known as FF Bots, have been developed by Ahmedabad-based Swadeshi Empresa under the Ministry of Defence’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme. They are intended to operate in hazardous environments where extreme heat, thick smoke, burning fuel or ammunition could make it dangerous for firefighters to approach a blaze directly.

The order highlights how India is seeking to incorporate homegrown technology into its armed forces while reducing the risks faced by personnel during emergency operations.

The robots are not designed to replace conventional firefighting teams. Instead, they are intended to help crews approach dangerous areas, begin fire suppression and cool threatened equipment or infrastructure while keeping operators at a safer distance.

Why does the Indian Air Force need firefighting robots?

Military air bases contain several types of infrastructure that can be particularly vulnerable during a fire. These include aircraft hangars, fuel storage facilities, ammunition depots, maintenance areas and buildings containing specialised equipment.

A fire in any of these locations can have consequences beyond the immediate damage. It could threaten nearby aircraft, interrupt flying operations, damage essential equipment and put personnel at risk.

The danger becomes more serious when fires involve aviation fuel, explosives or other hazardous materials. High temperatures, smoke and the possibility of secondary explosions can make it difficult for firefighters to approach the affected area safely.

Remotely operated firefighting vehicles offer one way to manage these risks. Rather than sending personnel directly towards the flames at the outset, emergency teams can use a robot to approach the affected location and begin suppression or cooling operations.

This can provide firefighters with additional time to assess the situation, establish a safer response plan and determine whether personnel can enter the area.

For the IAF, the objective is to improve the ability of air bases to respond to emergencies while protecting both human life and operational infrastructure.

What are the FF Bots, and how do they work?

The FF Bot is a six-wheeled, remotely operated ground vehicle designed to assist firefighters in hazardous environments.

Its operator controls the machine from a safer position, using onboard cameras to navigate areas where smoke, debris or other obstacles may restrict visibility and movement.

The robot can discharge water or firefighting foam to help suppress flames. Foam can be particularly useful in certain fires involving flammable liquids because it helps cover the burning surface and restrict contact between the fuel and oxygen.

The vehicle is also designed to cool itself during operations, an important feature when working close to intense heat. Its ability to move heavy firefighting hoses can further assist emergency crews, reducing some of the physical demands associated with deploying equipment in difficult conditions.

Another reported capability is towing loads weighing several tonnes across rubble. This could help the robot move equipment or navigate obstructed areas where debris prevents conventional vehicles from reaching the scene easily.

However, the machine’s actual performance will depend on the severity of the fire, the terrain, the available water or foam supply and the reliability of its control and communication systems.

Detailed independent performance data, including the robot’s maximum operating temperature, suppression range and endurance, have not been established by the information available for this report.

How robots can help during attacks on military air bases

The order comes amid renewed attention to the protection of military installations following the India-Pakistan confrontation in May 2025.

Military air bases can face multiple challenges during a major security incident. Even when an incoming attack is intercepted, falling debris, damaged equipment or secondary hazards can create emergencies that require a rapid response.

Fires involving fuel storage, aircraft or ammunition can complicate rescue efforts and threaten surrounding facilities. In such circumstances, firefighting robots could help emergency teams approach dangerous areas without immediately exposing personnel to the full risks.

Their role is primarily defensive and focused on emergency management. They are not designed to intercept incoming aircraft or drones, nor are they weapons intended to engage an adversary.

Instead, they could help crews control fires, cool exposed equipment and manage hazardous conditions after an incident.

The ability to operate remotely could be especially valuable when the stability of a damaged structure is uncertain or when the presence of flammable materials makes it dangerous for personnel to enter.

Nevertheless, robots cannot eliminate every risk. Communications may be disrupted, debris may obstruct movement and extreme conditions may exceed the vehicle’s capabilities. Human firefighters would remain essential for assessing incidents, directing operations and completing tasks that require direct intervention.

From defence innovation to military procurement

The FF Bot was developed under the Ministry of Defence’s Innovations for Defence Excellence initiative, launched in 2018 to encourage startups, small businesses and individual innovators to develop technologies for India’s armed forces.

The programme is intended to connect the armed forces’ operational requirements with the capabilities of India’s domestic innovation ecosystem.

Instead of relying exclusively on established defence manufacturers, iDEX provides a framework through which smaller companies can develop and demonstrate solutions to military challenges.

The programme’s official platform lists a firefighting robot among its success stories and identifies Swadeshi Empresa as a registered startup or micro, small and medium enterprise in Gujarat.

The IAF’s order represents a step beyond technology development: it signals that the service intends to acquire the equipment for operational use.

However, procurement is only one stage in the process. The robots must also be delivered, maintained and integrated into existing emergency-response procedures. Their long-term success will depend on whether they can perform reliably in realistic conditions and meet the requirements of military firefighting teams.

Army and Navy interest points to wider applications

The IAF’s reported order follows procurement activity involving India’s other armed services.

According to the supplied information, the Indian Navy has acquired dozens of the robots, while the Indian Army signed a contract for 18 units in January 2026.

If these purchases translate into sustained operational use, they could indicate that the platform has applications across different military environments.

The Army could potentially use such vehicles around ammunition storage facilities, fuel installations and other locations where fires pose serious risks to personnel. Naval facilities may also benefit from remotely operated firefighting equipment around hazardous storage areas and infrastructure.

Beyond the armed forces, similar systems may be useful at industrial facilities, chemical plants, fuel depots and other sites where heat, smoke or dangerous materials make direct human access difficult.

The suitability of the FF Bot for these different environments would depend on the specific hazards, required firefighting methods and operational conditions at each location.

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What the order means for India’s defence industry

The purchase of 80 robots is significant not only for the IAF but also for India’s domestic defence manufacturing sector.

Developing a prototype is different from supplying equipment in operational quantities. Manufacturers must demonstrate that their products can be built consistently, maintained over time and supported with spare parts, technical assistance and operator training.

Military users also need confidence that equipment will function when it is needed most. For a firefighting robot, reliability is particularly important because a failure during an emergency could delay suppression efforts or require personnel to enter a dangerous area sooner than planned.

The IAF’s order therefore creates an opportunity to assess whether a locally developed system can meet these requirements at scale.

The procurement cost and delivery schedule have not been specified in the information provided, so the financial implications and timing of full deployment remain unclear.

The immediate priority will be to deliver the robots and ensure that air-base emergency teams can operate them effectively.

Personnel will need training in remote control, equipment handling, fire-response procedures and the limitations of the system. Maintenance arrangements and communication reliability will also be important to ensure the machines remain available during emergencies.

Over time, operational experience should help establish whether the robots improve response times, reduce personnel exposure to dangerous conditions and limit damage to critical infrastructure.

For the Indian Air Force, the 80-unit order offers an additional tool for managing high-risk fires at military installations. For India’s defence-startup ecosystem, it provides an opportunity to demonstrate that indigenous innovation can progress from development programmes to practical military applications.

Ultimately, the FF Bot’s value will be measured not simply by the number of robots acquired, but by how reliably they protect firefighters, personnel and essential military assets when emergencies occur.

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