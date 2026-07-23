India Unveils First Indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine of 350 kg Thrust Class

DRDO Azad Engineering Expendable 350 KG Thrust Class Turbo Jet Engine: In a landmark achievement for India’s defense and aerospace sector, the nation has successfully developed its very first indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine of the 350 kg thrust class. Designed meticulously by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)—a premier lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)—the engine represents a massive step toward self-reliance in high-end military hardware.
The breakthrough became official when the final engine was successfully realized, assembled, and delivered to GTRE by its manufacturing partner, Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering.
Mastering One of Engineering’s Toughest Frontiers
Jet engine technology is notoriously difficult to master. Currently, only a tiny handful of nations possess the design, metallurgy, and manufacturing capabilities required to build them. The process demands extreme precision, specialized heat-resistant materials, and uncompromising quality control to withstand the brutal environments inside a working jet turbine.
By successfully transitioning this complex design from paper to a physical, functioning engine, India has demonstrated a rapidly maturing domestic defense-industrial ecosystem. This success shifts the country away from heavy reliance on foreign imports for critical propulsion systems, strengthening national security and strategic autonomy.
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A Powerful Partnership Between Science and Industry
The milestone was achieved through a strategic public-private synergy. While DRDO’s GTRE provided the cutting-edge design, Azad Engineering was tapped as the key industry partner to handle the intricate manufacturing and assembly processes.
The official handover took place in a ceremony where Azad Engineering CEO Rakesh Chopdar presented the engine to top defense scientists:
Dr. K. Rajalakshmi Menon, Distinguished Scientist & Director General (Aeronautical Systems).
Dr. S.V. Ramanamurty, Outstanding Scientist and Director of GTRE.
Following the successful delivery, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman of the DRDO, congratulated the collaborative effort. He praised how the seamless partnership between state research institutions and private industry successfully transformed a visionary concept into a historic reality.
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