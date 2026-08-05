India Steps Up Sustainable Aviation with New Electric Seaplane Initiative

Noemi Aerospace-Pawan Hans Electric Seaplane MoU: NOEMI Aerospace, a Norwegian aviation innovator, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pawan Hans Ltd., India’s top helicopter operator. The partnership aims to investigate the introduction of electric amphibious aircraft—seaplanes that can take off and land on both water and land—across India. This collaboration aligns closely with India’s ambitious push for sustainable transport and enhanced regional connectivity.

Government Backing and the ‘Make in India’ Vision

The agreement was officially signed in the presence of India’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, and Ministry Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha. Highlighting the government’s forward-thinking approach, the Union Budget 2026 introduced supportive measures, including incentives for domestic seaplane manufacturing and a Seaplane Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme to support operations. By blending global technology partnerships with local manufacturing, the initiative aims to satisfy growing regional travel demand while supporting the nationwide ‘Make in India’ campaign.

Boosting Regional Connectivity Through UDAN

India is rapidly positioning itself as one of the world’s most promising markets for seaplane operations. Under the government’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme, roughly 150 new seaplane routes are planned across the country. For NOEMI Aerospace, partnering with Pawan Hans offers a vital entry point into this massive market. Pawan Hans aims to transition from a traditional helicopter service into a future-ready enterprise focused on innovation and sustainability.

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Versatile Aircraft for Multiple Missions

The initial phase of the collaboration will involve evaluating operational concepts, necessary infrastructure, and commercial opportunities. NOEMI’s advanced aircraft design removes the need for expensive new airport infrastructure by utilizing existing waterways and runways. Built on a flexible platform, these electric aircraft are intended for a variety of critical roles, ranging from everyday passenger transport and cargo delivery to medical evacuations, search and rescue missions, and aerial firefighting.

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