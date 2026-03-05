India-Finland Formalise Strategic Partnership During President Stubb’s State Visit

NEW DELHI — India and Finland have agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership in Digitalization and Sustainability, marking a major step in expanding cooperation in technology, climate solutions, and trade.

The announcement came during the state visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is in India from 4–7 March at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit includes stops in New Delhi and Mumbai, and is accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, officials, and business leaders.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks on trade, digital technologies, sustainability, and multilateral cooperation, culminating in a joint statement outlining plans for deeper strategic engagement.

Raisina Dialogue highlights global cooperation agenda

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Stubb jointly inaugurated the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, one of India’s leading geopolitical conferences, where Stubb delivered the inaugural keynote address as chief guest.

President Stubb’s trip follows a recent visit to India by Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in February for the AI Impact Summit 2026.

The Finnish leader congratulated India for hosting the summit and emphasized the need for safe, trustworthy, and inclusive development of artificial intelligence.

Both sides highlighted their shared commitment to democracy, rule of law, and multilateral cooperation with the United Nations at its core.

Trade ambitions and EU agreement expected to boost cooperation

The leaders expressed optimism that economic ties between the two countries will accelerate following the recently concluded India–European Union Free Trade Agreement.

Both governments set a target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030, encouraging businesses to capitalize on new market access opportunities.

A key milestone in that effort will be the India–Finland Business Summit scheduled in Mumbai on 7 March, which will bring together corporate leaders to explore collaboration in trade, technology, and investment.

Startup cooperation was also highlighted as a growing pillar of the partnership, with initiatives such as the Indo-Finland Startup Corridor linking innovation ecosystems. Indian startups have increasingly participated in the Helsinki technology event Slush, while Finnish firms have joined India’s Startup Mahakumbh.

Technology partnership to focus on AI, 6G, and semiconductors

Digital transformation will be one of the central pillars of the new strategic partnership.

Both leaders identified 5G and 6G telecommunications, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and quantum technologies as priority areas for collaboration.

India’s widely adopted Unified Payments Interface digital payment system was also highlighted as an example of digital public infrastructure with potential for cooperation.

To coordinate efforts, the countries will establish a Joint Working Group on Digitalization, bringing together government agencies, research institutions, and companies.

Existing technology partnerships include cooperation between the Bharat 6G Alliance and the University of Oulu in Finland on next-generation telecommunications research.

Research organisations from both countries are also working together in semiconductors, energy systems, and artificial intelligence, supported by joint research and development funding initiatives.

Sustainability and clean energy collaboration

Sustainability forms the second major pillar of the new partnership.

Both leaders emphasized opportunities for collaboration in:

low-carbon energy transition

green hydrogen technologies

biofuels and bioenergy

smart power grids and energy storage

circular economy solutions

sustainable water management

To strengthen cooperation, the countries agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Sustainability.

The two sides also highlighted collaboration in renewable energy technologies and circular economy solutions through existing agreements and initiatives such as the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT).

India will also host the World Circular Economy Forum 2026, an initiative originally launched by Finland to promote global collaboration on sustainable resource use.

Expanding education, mobility, and innovation links

People-to-people ties were identified as a key driver of the bilateral relationship.

The leaders welcomed the signing of a Migration and Mobility Partnership, designed to facilitate movement of skilled workers, researchers, students, and professionals between the two countries.

Cooperation in education is also expanding, with increasing Indian interest in Finland’s globally respected education model. The two governments are encouraging collaboration in:

teacher training

secondary and higher education

vocational skills development

student exchanges

The leaders also discussed strengthening cooperation in film, gaming, and audiovisual production, including the potential for a bilateral co-production agreement.

Shared positions on global security and multilateral reform

Beyond economic cooperation, the two leaders addressed major global challenges.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based international order and emphasized the need for reform of the United Nations Security Council to make it more representative of modern geopolitical realities.

President Stubb reiterated Finland’s support for India becoming a permanent member of a reformed Security Council.

The leaders also discussed cooperation on maritime security and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, supporting a free, open, and peaceful region in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They further committed to deepening collaboration on Arctic research and climate science, building on the India–Finland Arctic Dialogue held earlier in 2026 in Rovaniemi.

Joint stance on terrorism and Ukraine

India and Finland strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all forms, calling for coordinated international action to combat financing networks, radicalisation, and exploitation of emerging technologies by extremist groups.

The leaders also expressed support for efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy consistent with the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Next steps in the partnership

To advance the newly announced strategic partnership, both governments have tasked their respective ministries with preparing a joint action plan through the newly established working groups on digitalisation and sustainability.

President Stubb thanked Prime Minister Modi for hosting the visit and invited him to visit Finland in the future — an invitation the Indian leader accepted.

The visit marks one of the most significant upgrades in India-Nordic relations, signalling growing cooperation between New Delhi and European technology leaders as both countries seek to expand partnerships in the digital and green economy.

