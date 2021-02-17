15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
Border Road Budget
February 17, 2021

Finance ministry hikes Border Road Organisation’s budget by over 7 percent

by News Team
With an eye to improve border road infrastructure on China border, where Indian Army faces an increasing belligerent China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Indian government has hiked the allocation for the Border Road Organisation (BRO) by over 7% for the next financial year beginning in April.
“Allocation for road development projects in border areas has been raised from Rs 5,586.23 crore to Rs 6,004.08 crore for Financial Year 2021-2,” said the ministry of defence.  

A big part of the border road development funding has been allotted to capital expenditure. The capital works allocation has been revised upwards to Rs 2,500 crore from budgetary provision of Rs 2,300 crore for Financial Year 2020-21.

Similarly, the budget for maintenance of border roads has gone up from Rs 750 crore to Rs 850 crore.

“This increased allocation shall facilitate procurement of modern construction plants, equipment and machinery to enhance the pace of construction warranted by strategic imperatives,” the MoD said.  

Defence Ministry said a large share of increased funding will be used for better upkeep of strategic roads in the border areas and

“It will give a major boost to construction of strategically important roads, tunnels and bridges along the northern and north-eastern borders,” said the government.

