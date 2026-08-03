Driving the Future of Clean Mobility: Inside Sona Comstar and DENSO’s New Partnership

Sona Comstar Denso EV Partnership: The global transition towards sustainable transport has taken a massive leap forward. Indian auto component maker Sona Comstar has announced a landmark strategic partnership with Japan’s DENSO Corporation. This collaboration aims to reshape the future of clean transport by establishing two joint ventures focused on developing and manufacturing advanced electric and hybrid powertrain systems.

The agreement covers a vast spectrum of vehicles, ranging from two and three-wheelers to four-wheelers and larger applications. At its core, the alliance is designed to merge strengths from both industry giants. Industry observers note that the partnership successfully combines DENSO’s global technology leadership and Sona Comstar’s engineering and manufacturing excellence to accelerate the future of electrified mobility.

Behind the Scenes: The Legal Powerhouse Guiding the Deal

Structuring a cross-border alliance of this scale requires meticulous legal planning, regulatory compliance, and sharp strategic foresight. Law firm Trilegal is advising Sona Comstar on this partnership, steering the complex transaction through multiple legal dimensions.

The core transaction team was led by Sneha Vardhan (Partner) and comprised of Shubhaang Sinha (Counsel), Archit Gupta (Senior Associate), Roopam Dadhich (Senior Associate), Sakshi Rajawat (Associate) and Tanay Saluja (Associate).

Navigating a deal of this magnitude also demands careful navigation of market regulations and protective safeguards. Providing vital support on these fronts, the competition team was led by Gauri Chhabra (Partner) and comprised of Ujwala K Adikey (Senior Associate), Shobhit Shukla (Associate) and Bhabya Mahapatra (Associate).

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Protecting Innovation and Assets

As the joint ventures dive into cutting-edge research, development, and production, safeguarding proprietary technology and physical infrastructure becomes paramount.

Securing the technological foundation of the collaboration, the intellectual property team was led by Kirti Balasubramanian (Partner), and comprised of Paarth Samdani (Senior Associate).

Additionally, establishing the physical footprint for these advanced manufacturing operations required specialized oversight. Ensuring seamless groundwork, the real estate team was led by Mridul Kumbalath (Partner), and comprised of Ganashruthi M U (Counsel) and Veda Nair (Associate).

What This Means for the Future of Transport

With world-class legal guidance firmly in place, Sona Comstar and DENSO Corporation are well-positioned to roll out next-generation powertrain systems. By combining DENSO’s global technology leadership and Sona Comstar’s engineering and manufacturing excellence, the collaboration promises to deliver accessible, high-performance electric and hybrid solutions that will drive cleaner transportation networks worldwide.

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