CSTPL Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Pilot Training Facility in Mumbai to Support India’s Aviation Growth

CAE and InterGlobe’s Pilot Training Centre:Mumbai: CAE Simulation Training Private Limited (CSTPL), a joint venture between CAE and InterGlobe Enterprises, has officially opened its fourth advanced pilot training centre in India. Located in Mumbai, the new 44,000-square-foot facility aims to bolster the country’s growing aviation training sector and expand domestic pilot training capacity.

State-of-the-Art Facility to Boost India’s Pilot Training Capacity

The newly inaugurated Mumbai centre is designed to offer an immersive and highly realistic training environment that meets the highest safety and proficiency standards in the industry. The centre begins operations with the installation of its first Airbus A320 full-flight simulator (FFS). A second A320 simulator is set to join the facility later this year, with future plans to increase the number of simulators to six, depending on market demand.

This addition enhances CSTPL’s position as the largest pilot training organisation in India. The centre in Mumbai joins existing facilities in Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, collectively operating 16 full-flight simulators. CSTPL plans to expand this network further, aiming for 23 simulators in the coming years. The new Mumbai centre will offer comprehensive pilot training services, including type rating, recurrent training, and proficiency checks across Airbus, ATR, and Boeing platforms.

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Meeting the Growing Demand for Skilled Aviation Professionals

India’s rapidly expanding aviation market requires a steady influx of highly trained pilots. According to CAE’s Aviation Talent Forecast, the country will need around 22,000 new pilots by 2034 to support the sector’s continued growth. CSTPL’s new Mumbai centre is strategically positioned to help meet this demand, enhancing the country’s training capacity and providing a local solution to airlines seeking to meet regulatory and operational standards more efficiently.

Maharashtra, home to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, has become a key aviation hub in the region. The Mumbai training centre will serve the evolving needs of airlines operating in these airports, helping to ensure that the increasing demand for qualified pilots is met.

Key Milestone for CAE-InterGlobe Partnership

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key leaders from CAE, InterGlobe, and CSTPL, along with industry stakeholders from across the aviation sector. This event marked an important milestone for the collaboration between the two companies, underscoring the centre’s significance as a major hub for pilot training in India.

Alexandre Prévost, President of Civil Aviation at CAE, highlighted the importance of the new centre in supporting India’s growing aviation industry. “India is one of the fastest‑growing aviation markets in the world, and the opening of the Mumbai centre strengthens our ability to support that growth with world‑class training capabilities,” Prévost said. “This new facility reinforces CAE’s global Civil Aviation training network, and it is aligned with our broader transformation goals, focusing on capacity alignment and market-led growth.”

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InterGlobe’s Continued Commitment to Aviation Excellence

Aditya Pande, Group Chief Executive Officer of InterGlobe Enterprises, praised the opening of the Mumbai centre as a milestone for India’s aviation sector. “For over 12 years, our strategic partnership with CAE has been at the forefront of aviation training in India,” Pande said. “This fourth centre significantly scales CSTPL’s collective capacity to meet the critical demand for highly skilled pilots. We are proud to continue leading the way in nurturing aviation talent and setting safety standards that support the industry’s growth.”

The partnership between CAE and InterGlobe has long been a cornerstone of aviation training in India, and this latest development further solidifies their shared commitment to ensuring that the country’s aviation ecosystem has the talent it needs to grow sustainably.

Strengthening India’s Aviation Future

The inauguration of CSTPL’s new training centre in Mumbai marks a significant step towards meeting India’s increasing need for skilled pilots and enhancing the overall aviation infrastructure in the region. As India’s aviation market continues to grow, this advanced facility will help airlines and operators ensure that they have the qualified personnel necessary to maintain safety and efficiency standards.

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