Antariksh Venture Capital Fund: First Dedicated Space Startup Fund Will Be Soon Operational

India Space Startup Fund – Antariksh Venture Capital Fund: India’s push to build a globally competitive private space ecosystem is gathering pace, with the government confirming that its first dedicated venture capital fund for spacetech startups is now operational and nearing the investment stage.

Speaking in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh said that the newly established “Antariksh Venture Capital Fund” has completed key regulatory and institutional milestones, with its first investments expected to begin in the opening quarter of FY2027.

Space Startup Fund Structure and Scale

The fund, designed to catalyze growth in India’s nascent space startup ecosystem, has been set up with a committed corpus of ₹1,005 crore—approximately $108 million (converted at ₹93 per US dollar).

It is being managed by SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL), a subsidiary of the Small Industries Development Bank of India. The fund secured registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on October 31, 2025, and achieved its initial financial close shortly thereafter on November 10.

Since then, the fund has completed a range of post-registration formalities, including appointing a custodian, registering with depositories for the issuance of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) units, and constituting both Screening and Investment Committees.

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Startup Pipeline Taking Shape

According to Singh, the process of identifying and evaluating potential investments is already underway. Four startup proposals have reached an advanced stage after receiving approval from the Pre-Investment Committee, signaling that the fund is moving from setup to execution.

However, the minister emphasized that India’s spacetech ecosystem remains in an early stage of development, with many startups still adapting to the rigors of institutional investment.

To address this, the fund is providing “handholding support” to entrepreneurs—helping them refine business data, strengthen documentation, and meet due diligence standards required by professional investors.

This structured support, Singh noted, is intended to bridge the gap between innovation and investability, ensuring that promising startups are not excluded due to procedural or compliance shortcomings.

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Investment Timeline and Strategic Goals

With evaluation and due diligence processes progressing, the government expects the first round of funding approvals and disbursements to take place in early FY2027.

The initiative represents a key pillar of India’s broader strategy to expand private sector participation in the space industry—an area historically dominated by government agencies. By channeling capital into early-stage companies, the fund aims to accelerate innovation in satellite technology, launch systems, and downstream space applications.

Singh underscored that the Antariksh Venture Capital Fund is more than a financing mechanism; it is a strategic tool to position India as a major player in the global space economy.

As the investment cycle approaches, industry observers will be watching closely to see how effectively the fund can translate policy ambition into tangible growth for India’s emerging spacetech sector.

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