Air India and Singapore Airlines Sign Framework Agreement to Deepen Commercial Cooperation

Air India- Singapore Airlines Cooperation Agreement: Air India and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement, marking a significant step toward deepening their long-standing partnership and working toward definitive joint business agreements in the future. The agreement is aimed at enhancing connectivity between India and Singapore and delivering greater choice and benefits for customers of both airlines.

The agreement was signed in Mumbai on January 16, 2026, by Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, and Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines. Subject to regulatory approvals and the execution of definitive agreements, the collaboration is expected to significantly expand the scope and depth of cooperation between the two carriers.

Under the framework, Air India and SIA will explore opportunities to expand and enhance product and service offerings, enabling more seamless connections and a wider range of route options for travellers. Customers would be able to book flights across both airlines under a single, unified journey, improving convenience and travel flexibility.

The agreement also envisages closer coordination of flight schedules between the two airlines, aimed at reducing connection times and improving overall network efficiency. For business travellers, the airlines may expand cross-participation in corporate travel programmes, enhancing value propositions for enterprise customers.

In addition, the airlines plan to progressively enhance customer privileges beyond existing Star Alliance benefits for members of Air India’s Maharaja Club and Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer frequent flyer programmes. These enhancements would further strengthen customer loyalty and improve the overall travel experience.

Beyond the India–Singapore corridor, the airlines will explore opportunities to broaden the scope of cooperation in select international markets, subject to regulatory approvals. This expansion would help meet growing global connectivity demand, support traffic flows through the airlines’ respective hubs, and strengthen the aviation markets of both India and Singapore.

Currently, Air India and Singapore Airlines codeshare on 61 destinations across 20 countries and territories. This follows an expansion of their codeshare partnership in October 2024, when 51 additional international and domestic destinations were added across both networks.

Commenting on the agreement, Campbell Wilson said that Air India remains committed to expanding its global footprint through fleet growth and stronger commercial partnerships, particularly with fellow Star Alliance members. He described the framework agreement as a structured platform to explore future collaboration and create long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

Goh Choon Phong described the agreement as a natural evolution of the airlines’ successful partnership, calling it a strategic, win-win collaboration. He said it would strengthen connectivity between India and Singapore, support the growth of air travel and tourism, and deepen long-standing business and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

