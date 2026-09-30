Adroit Industries Launches Rs 150 Crore IPO

Adroit Industries IPO: Adroit Industries (India) Limited has launched an initial public offering (IPO) totalling ₹150 crore, with Vidhigya Associates acting as the sole legal counsel for the offering. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 98,97,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 13,50,000 equity shares by a Promoter Group Selling Shareholder. The transaction represents a significant capital markets exercise for Adroit Industries as the company takes its business to the public market.

The legal advisory mandate was handled by a team from Vidhigya Associates comprising Rahul Pandey, Managing Partner; Himanshu Pandey, Partner; and Yash Kothari, Executive.

What does Adroit Industries do?

Adroit Industries is a vertically integrated manufacturer of propeller shafts and related torque-transmission components. Its operations cover several stages of the manufacturing process, giving the company control across a substantial part of its production value chain.

The company’s manufacturing capabilities span forging, machining, assembly and finishing. In simple terms, this means Adroit Industries is involved in multiple steps required to turn raw materials into finished components rather than relying entirely on separate manufacturers for each stage.

Its products are used in both automotive and non-automotive applications, giving the company exposure to customers across different sectors.

Understanding the IPO

Adroit Industries’ ₹150 crore IPO consists of two components: a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The fresh issue involves the company issuing 98,97,000 new equity shares. Funds raised through this portion of the offering go to the company, subject to the stated terms of the issue.

The offer for sale involves 13,50,000 equity shares being sold by a Promoter Group Selling Shareholder. In an offer for sale, the proceeds from the shares sold generally go to the selling shareholder rather than the company.

Together, these components make up the ₹150 crore public offering.

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Vidhigya Associates’ role

Legal advisers play a key role in an IPO, helping companies and other transaction participants navigate the legal and regulatory requirements involved in accessing the capital markets.

For Adroit Industries, Vidhigya Associates served as the sole legal counsel for the offering. The mandate was led by Pandey, with Pandey and Kothari forming the wider transaction team.

The advisory role comes as Adroit Industries moves from a privately held business environment towards the greater disclosure and regulatory framework associated with being a public-market company.

A global manufacturing footprint

Beyond its presence in automotive applications, Adroit Industries serves non-automotive customers as well. Its products are exported to more than 32 countries, giving the company an international customer base.

Its vertically integrated manufacturing model, covering forging, machining, assembly and finishing, is central to its operations. The combination of multiple manufacturing capabilities and customers across automotive and non-automotive markets places Adroit Industries within a specialised segment of the engineering and component manufacturing industry.

The IPO therefore marks a notable corporate milestone for the company while also highlighting the legal and transactional expertise required to take a manufacturing business through the public-offering process.

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