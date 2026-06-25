Adani Airport City Will Develop 6 Airport Cities with a Rs 20,000 Crore Investment

Adani Airport City Limited (AACL): Imagine walking out of an airport terminal and, instead of immediately hailing a cab to head into the city, you find yourself already in the heart of a bustling urban district. You can check into a luxury hotel, attend a corporate conference, shop at high-end retail stores, or grab dinner at a premium restaurant—all without ever leaving the airport ecosystem.
This concept, known globally as an “aerotropolis” or airport city, is about to become a major reality in India.
Adani Airport City Limited (AACL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), has announced a massive urban development project. The group is investing more than $2.12 billion (₹20,000 crore) in its first phase to transform traditional transit hubs into integrated commercial destinations.
What is an “Airport City”?
For decades, airports were viewed simply as places to catch a flight. You arrive, clear security, wait at the gate, and leave. However, global hubs like Singapore’s Changi, Dubai International, and Amsterdam’s Schiphol changed the game by building massive commercial ecosystems around their terminals.
Adani is taking inspiration from these international benchmarks. The goal is to build airport-linked urban districts where hospitality, retail, office spaces, and entertainment are seamlessly connected to air, metro, and city transport networks.
According to Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, successful airport districts around the world act as economic engines. As India’s aviation market experiences rapid growth, the group aims to create value that goes far beyond just managing flights, turning airports into catalysts for local investment, employment, and urban growth.
The Scale of the Project
The scale of this first phase is immense. The development will cover more than 655 acres of land across six major airports in five Indian states. In total, the project will build out approximately 22 million square feet of mixed-use real estate.
The six cities included in this mega-plan are:
Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Ahmedabad
Lucknow
Jaipur
Guwahati
Why Mumbai is the Focus
While the project spans five states, the bulk of the money is being funneled into one specific region. Nearly 70% of the entire $2.12 billion (₹20,000 crore) investment is dedicated to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
This includes around 440 acres of development across Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airports. This heavy focus highlights Mumbai’s position as India’s dominant economic and aviation gateway, where premium real estate and commercial spaces are highly coveted.
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Global Design and Luxury Partnerships
To pull off a project of this magnitude, Adani is collaborating with top-tier international and domestic partners.
On the hospitality front, AAHL has signed agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop five luxury and premium hotels. This partnership will also mark the official debut of the luxury Kimpton hotel brand in India.
To ensure the spaces look and feel like world-class cities, Adani has brought on renowned global design and architectural firms, including Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), Benoy, and Znera Space. The actual physical construction will be handled by Indian infrastructure giants like Larsen & Toubro, Tata Projects, and PSP Projects, while major real estate consulting firms like CBRE, JLL, and Cushman & Wakefield are advising on the strategy.
Ultimately, this project represents a shift in how India approaches infrastructure, turning the spaces around airports into vibrant economic centers that serve both travelers and the local community alike.
*1 USD= INR 94.57.
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