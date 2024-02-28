Yogi inaugurates Adani Group’s mega defence factory in Kanpur

Adani Group’s missile-ammunition factory Kanpur: The Adani Group, a prominent infrastructure conglomerate in India, Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art integrated missile and ammunition manufacturing complex in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The opening of this facility coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot air strike, a significant event when the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan. Adani Defence and Aerospace said that the facility consists of two mega facilities dedicated to the production of ammunition and missiles in Kanpur.

Spanning across 500 acres, the twin-facility complex was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and witnessed the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande.This manufacturing complex is the first of its kind in the private sector in Uttar Pradesh.

General Pande, speaking at the event, emphasized that the Indian industry has identified thirty-two variants of ammunition across twelve categories for production in the first phase. He further stated that all cases are likely to be developed within the next year, while approvals have already been obtained for an additional five ammunition categories to be developed in the second phase. The Army Chief also highlighted the ongoing efforts to develop new-generation ammunition through MAKE programs.

According to Adani Defence and Aerospace, the Kanpur complex will become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes in South Asia. The facilities will primarily produce high-quality small, medium, and large calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and the police. The CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, Ashish Rajvanshi, revealed that the facility has already begun manufacturing small calibre ammunition, starting with an initial batch of 150 million rounds, estimated to be approximately 25% of India’s annual requirement.

With a planned investment of over Rs 3,000 crore, the complex is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs and have a significant multiplier effect on MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) and the local ecosystem. Rajvanshi also expressed confidence that it will greatly contribute to India’s goal of achieving $5.0 billion in defence manufacturing exports.

General Pande highlighted the importance of self-reliance in missiles and ammunition, particularly in light of recent geopolitical events. He emphasized that indigenous production capacity plays a crucial role in ensuring operational readiness and tempo during conflicts. While the Indian Army already possesses a large inventory of ammunition, including 175 variants, there is a demand versus supply gap that needs to be addressed by leveraging the capabilities of the private industry.

The Army Chief also underscored the potential export opportunities for the ammunition categories proposed for manufacturing. With the evolving global security environment, the demand for ammunition is expected to increase significantly. General Pande estimated the export potential to be approximately Rs 16,000 crore, considering India’s competitive manufacturing cost and the limited players worldwide with expertise in ammunition manufacturing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended Adani Defence and Aerospace for making the largest investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. He acknowledged the crucial role this facility will play in developing a vibrant defence ecosystem and expressed confidence that the ammunition and missiles manufactured there will contribute to the nation’s security.

Adani Group is optimistic about the growth opportunities in its defence business, both in India and overseas, and plans to make substantial investments in the coming years. Additionally, the group will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aerospace department of IIT Kanpur.

This move aligns with the earlier memorandum of understanding signed between Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA) and Adani Aerospace and Defence, aiming to develop Kanpur as South Asia’s largest manufacturing hub for arms and ammunition. The acquisition of land and the plan to develop four manufacturing units with advanced technology by Adani Defence System and Technologies Limited (ADSTL) have already been set in motion.

