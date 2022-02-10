Vayu Shakti 2022: IAF to hold mega war exercise at Pakistan border

Vayu Shakti 2022: Indian Air Force, the fourth largest in the world, will hold a mega war games in the desert of Rajasthan at Pakistan border next month, which will see the participation of 150 aircrafts of the IAF, including the frontline multirole Rafale fighters acquired from France last year.

The Vayu Shakti air show 2022, is slated to be held at the Chandan firing range near Pokhran on March 5. Vayu Shakti 2022 will see participation from various fighter aircrafts from different airbases in the country such as Jodhpur, Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Uttarlai, Nal, Bhatinda, Agra, Hindon, and Ambala airbase.

The air show which was planned for this month has been rescheduled to the next month due to the fears of third Covid wave triggered by Omicron variant of SarS-CoV-2 virus.

According to reports, trial runs are being conducted from the five major airbases located on the Western frontier, including Jodhpur.

In case of unfavourable weather conditions, the war game will be pushed by two days to March 7.

Military aircraft, including Sukhoi jets and Boeing‘s Chinook helicopters, will be displaying their prowess. The main attraction of Vayu Shakti 2022, is expected to be the Rafale jet manufactured by Dassault of France.

The entire fleet of Rafale is likely to participate in the exercise.

Jodhpur airbase will be the main centre for the wargames, with more than 200 flights scheduled on the day of exercise.

The Vayu Shakti 2022 will see fire power demonstration of Indian Air Force both during the day and night.

