Spanish Navy’s S80 Submarine Programme Reaches New Milestone With Successful Static Dive

Navantia S-82 Submarine Programme Update: Navantia has successfully carried out the first static dive of the S82 submarine, named the ‘Narciso Monturiol’. The milestone event took place near the La Algameca Naval Base in Cartagena, marking a crucial step forward for the Spanish Navy’s ambitious S80 submarine programme.

The trials are designed to test the vessel thoroughly before it takes to the open sea. During the exercise, Navantia personnel and the trials crew worked together to observe how the hull behaves under water. They also tested the flooding of the ballast tanks and checked the vessel’s static stability. These tests are essential safety milestones that must be met ahead of upcoming submerged navigation trials.

Strengthening Spain’s Strategic Autonomy

The wider S80 programme, which encompasses four modern submarines for the Spanish Navy, is moving forward steadily according to schedule. Company officials have emphasised the broader national and industrial significance of these advancements.

“The S80 programme is progressing in line with the agreed schedule, and the second submarine in the series will be delivered soon,” said Navantia Chairman Ricardo Domínguez.

Highlighting the collaborative effort behind the engineering feat, Domínguez added, “Thanks to the close collaboration between the Ministry of Defence, the Spanish Navy and Navantia, the S80 programme is already making a significant contribution to the strategic autonomy of Spain’s submarine force and to the technological capabilities of our industrial ecosystem.”

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Progress Across the Entire S80 Fleet

While the S82 makes waves in the waters off Cartagena, work on the rest of the submarine series is also advancing rapidly.

Earlier this July, engineers reached another major production milestone by installing the diesel engines aboard the third vessel in the series, the S83 ‘Cosme García’. This installation includes three generator sets. When combined with the main electric motor and the advanced anaerobic air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, these engines form the core propulsion network that powers the cutting-edge S80 submarine class.

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