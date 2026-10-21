SCO Meeting: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls for Unified Action Against Terrorism

Tajikistan SCO Meeting: India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to work together to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism, describing the threat as one of the gravest challenges to peace, security and development.

Addressing the 25th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on 20 October 2026, Singh stressed that terrorism could not be justified under any circumstances and called for a consistent approach against those who finance, support or provide safe havens to terrorist groups.

“There can be no justification for terrorism, no double standards in addressing it, and no place for those who finance, support, or provide safe havens to terrorists,” he said.

Singh highlighted the wider consequences of terrorism, noting that it causes the loss of innocent lives, disrupts investment and commerce, fuels radicalisation and deprives young people of economic and social opportunities.

India calls for stronger cooperation within the SCO

Referring to discussions at the SCO Summit in Bishkek in August–September 2026, Singh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on the need for concrete action by the organisation on security, connectivity and economic opportunity.

He reiterated India’s position that economic engagement among member states should be inclusive and mutually beneficial. He also stressed that the SCO should remain committed to sovereign equality, consensus and mutual respect.

According to Singh, creating more institutions would not necessarily produce better results unless those bodies addressed clearly identified needs, avoided duplication and delivered practical benefits to member states.

He called for greater consensus and coordinated action amid an uncertain global economic environment characterised by geopolitical tensions, trade and supply chain disruptions, concerns over energy and food security, and widening technological divides.

Singh emphasised the importance of strengthening resilient supply chains, facilitating trade and investment, and using technology to support development.

He also reaffirmed India’s support for adopting an Action Plan for the Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation Programme for 2026–2030.

SCO strengthens its institutional framework

Singh welcomed decisions taken at the SCO Summit in Bishkek to establish the Universal Centre in Tashkent and the Anti-Drug Centre in Dushanbe as permanent bodies of the organisation.

He said their effectiveness would depend on efficient coordination and the timely implementation of their responsibilities.

The meeting also reviewed progress in multilateral economic and trade cooperation among SCO members, with discussions covering transport, finance, the digital economy and social development.

Connectivity must respect national sovereignty

Highlighting connectivity as a key driver of shared prosperity, Singh said India supported initiatives that link markets, facilitate trade and create new development opportunities.

He identified the International North-South Transport Corridor and Iran’s Chabahar Port as important initiatives that could help connect Central Asia with wider regional and international markets.

However, he stressed that connectivity projects must be based on consultation and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Projects that fail to uphold these principles, he argued, would not be sustainable.

Singh also called for cooperation to extend beyond physical infrastructure. Simplifying customs procedures, expanding digital documentation, improving logistics and adopting interoperable digital systems could help reduce business costs and facilitate trade across the region.

He highlighted a symposium on financing infrastructure projects in Central Asia held in Mumbai earlier in October and thanked Central Asian countries and SCO partners for their participation. He also acknowledged the organisation of the first-ever SCO Asian Economic Dialogue.

Focus on youth, entrepreneurs and small businesses

Singh said the success of the SCO should be measured by the practical opportunities it creates for people across member states, particularly young people, entrepreneurs, farmers and small business owners.

“Our success should be measured by the opportunities we create for youth, new markets we open for our entrepreneurs, technologies we make available to our farmers and small-scale business owners, and the connections we foster among societies,” he said.

He pointed to India’s development experience as an example of how technology and innovation can support economic growth and improve public services.

Singh highlighted India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, which he said had transformed public service delivery and expanded financial inclusion. He also referred to the country’s large start-up ecosystem and its emphasis on women-led development.

He said India’s approach was based on recognising the important role women play in shaping the country’s development.

READ: Airubs delivers 32 new satellites to Eutelsat OneWeb Constellation

India highlights climate and clean energy initiatives

Singh also outlined India’s international initiatives aimed at promoting clean energy, climate resilience and sustainable development.

He cited the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure as examples of cooperation designed to support affordable clean energy and strengthen resilience to climate-related disasters.

He also highlighted Mission LiFE, which promotes sustainable lifestyles and responsible consumption, and the Global Biofuel Alliance, which seeks to encourage cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

Singh urged the SCO to build on the foundations established during its first 25 years and develop a forward-looking roadmap centred on consensus-driven cooperation and practical outcomes.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to working closely with all member states and invited them to participate in the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which India is scheduled to host later in 2026.

READ: SICC Rejects Tata Power’s Challenge to Arbitral Award in Kleros Capital Partners’ Case

SCO adopts joint communiqué and 2027 budget

The 25th meeting concluded with the adoption of a Joint Communiqué by the heads of delegation.

The agreed outcomes included the SCO budget for 2027, relevant financial and administrative decisions, and the Action Plan for the Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation Programme for 2026–2030.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government is an important mechanism for advancing economic and other practical cooperation among member states.

India has been a full member of the organisation since 2017 and continues to participate in its various mechanisms.

The discussions in Dushanbe underscored India’s emphasis on combining security cooperation with economic development, regional connectivity and technological progress. Singh’s address called for a coordinated response to terrorism while urging member states to translate shared commitments into tangible benefits for their populations.

Don’t Miss: India Adds More Than 400 Additional Defence Items for Local Production

Also Read: Explained: Why Allahabad High Court Struck Down 5 Sections of U.P. Tenancy Act 2021

Like this: Like Loading…