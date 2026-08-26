SAFHAL Joint Venture to Power Future IMRH and DBMRH Rotorcraft Fleets

The signing of final contract between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines (SHE) marks a decisive step forward for India’s aerospace sector. Through their joint venture, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd., the partners will design, develop, manufacture, supply, and provide lifecycle support for the Aravalli engine. This new-generation 3,500–4,000 shp turboshaft powerplant is engineered specifically to drive India’s future 13-tonne Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the 12.5-tonne Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

This agreement moves India out of a traditional buyer-seller relationship and establishes it as a true co-development partner. Safran Helicopter Engines has noted that this is the first time the company has undertaken co-development of an engine in this specific power class. The collaborative framework ensures that the propulsion system is built around performance, reliability, and maintainability to meet demanding operational standards.

Impact on India’s Helicopter Engine and Aerospace Manufacturing Sector

Developing high-power aero-engines is widely regarded as one of the most technologically demanding domains in aerospace, requiring deep expertise in high-temperature metallurgy, advanced materials, aerodynamics, and precise testing. By anchoring the Aravalli project locally, India is laying the foundation for long-term industrial depth rather than relying on off-the-shelf foreign imports.

The Aravalli engine directly supports India’s domestic helicopter ambitions, starting with the medium-lift IMRH and the maritime DBMRH, which must withstand harsh shipborne environments. Beyond manufacturing, the scope of the project includes comprehensive lifecycle support and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities. As these fleets expand, the domestic aerospace ecosystem will benefit from local engineering support, component fabrication, and testing infrastructure, creating a sustainable talent pool and robust supplier network across the country.

Safran’s Investment in India’s Aviation and MRO Sectors

The Aravalli programme is the latest chapter in a decades-long partnership between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines. This relationship began with Artouste engines powering older Chetak and Cheetah helicopters and advanced through the Shakti engine family, which currently powers the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

This new contract aligns with the broader strategic expansion of the Safran Group across India. The French aerospace major has systematically scaled up its footprint in manufacturing, engineering research, and MRO services, treating India not merely as a major commercial market but as a core pillar of its global industrial network. By embedding complex aero-engine development within domestic facilities, the partnership reinforces shared industrial objectives between France and India.

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Strategic Significance for Indo-French Defence Relations

Beyond industrial growth, the Aravalli programme highlights the deepening strategic and defense ties between New Delhi and Paris. Spanning combat aviation, naval systems, and space, the bilateral relationship increasingly favors co-development and co-production over simple procurement.

By combining French propulsion mastery with HAL’s rotorcraft design and manufacturing experience, the SAFHAL joint venture aims to build sovereign defense capabilities. If the engine transitions successfully into civil applications—such as offshore transport and utility operations—it could unlock commercial markets far beyond initial military requirements. Ultimately, the Aravalli project serves as a key stepping stone in India’s long-term pursuit of technological self-reliance in aerospace propulsion.

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