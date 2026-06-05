Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Larsen and Toubro’s Hazira Defence Factory

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Larsen and Toubro’s Hazira Facility: HAZIRA, GUJARAT — In a major push to showcase India’s growing military-industrial autonomy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a high-profile visit to Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) sprawling heavy engineering complex in Hazira, Gujarat on Friday afternoon. The visit, timed alongside World Environment Day, placed a heavy emphasis on cutting-edge, domestic technological breakthroughs that are steering the nation away from foreign defense dependency.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) following his tour, the Prime Minister highly commended the engineering ecosystem cultivated at the facility.

“This afternoon, went to the L&T complex at Hazira. Witnessed some of their pioneering innovations across different sectors,” Modi shared. “The role played by L&T in furthering self-reliance in the defence sector is commendable.”

The Crown Jewel of Indigenization: Zorawar Light Tank

The center of attention during the Prime Minister’s 45-minute tour of the A. M. Naik Heavy Engineering Complex was a firsthand review of the newly minted ‘Zorawar’ light tank. Jointly developed by L&T Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the 25-tonne, air-transportable combat vehicle represents a critical strategic evolution for the Indian Army. Designed specifically for rapid deployment, the tank is engineered to match the logistical demands of high-altitude warfare along India’s rugged northern frontier.

Company officials briefed the Prime Minister on the assembly line, showing off advanced manufacturing capabilities that include robotic hull and turret welding alongside custom mobility test tracks.

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A Component of a Broader Regional Blueprint

Modi’s stop at Hazira was part of a larger, high-stakes sprint through Gujarat and Daman, where he rolled out a massive suite of regional infrastructure upgrades. Across his day-long tour, the Prime Minister dedicated and laid foundation stones for regional development projects valued at approximately $2.32 billion (₹22,000 crore).

The economic breakdown of the regional rollout highlights:

Surat Industrial and Infrastructure Projects: Valued at $1.98 billion (₹18,800 crore) , spanning new road networks, power facilities, and a 200-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital.

Daman Development Blitz: Totaling $312.8 million (₹2,970 crore), highlighted by the inauguration of the new terminal building at NAMO Airport to boost localized connectivity.

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Shaping the Future of Private Defence Manufacturing

Once restricted to acting purely as a design partner to public sector undertakings, L&T has transformed into India’s premier private-sector defense giant, pulling in an overall annual revenue of roughly $30.63 billion (₹290,860 crore) across its global business units.

The Hazira complex has been a pillar of this pivot. From building the massive pressure hulls for India’s nuclear-powered submarines to rolling out the K9 Vajra-T tracked howitzer guns, the coastal facility handles mega-scale fabrications that few facilities globally can match. By emphasizing private-sector manufacturing ecosystems, New Delhi is reinforcing its institutional pivot toward a “Make in India” defense framework, looking to scale up internal production to counter shifting geopolitical realities.

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