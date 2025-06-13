Pixxel Bags iDEX Grant to Develop Hyperspectral and Mid-Wave Infrared Payloads: Bengaluru – Pixxel, a pioneering Bengaluru-based space technology firm renowned for developing the world’s highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, has announced a significant stride in its collaboration with the Indian defence ecosystem. The company has formally signed a second agreement with the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, securing a crucial SPARK (Support for Prototype and Research Kickstart) Grant.

This latest grant, awarded to SpacePixxel Pvt Ltd under the iDEX DISC 8 Challenge 6.2, is specifically earmarked for the development of advanced Hyperspectral and Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) payloads. These cutting-edge technologies are being meticulously tailored to meet the sophisticated imaging requirements of the Indian Air Force, signifying a major enhancement to India’s aerial and orbital surveillance capabilities.

This new milestone further cements Pixxel’s commitment to and integration within the Indian strategic technology landscape. It follows their previous selection in 2023 under the Mission DefSpace Challenge of iDEX Prime (Space), which focused on the manufacturing of miniaturized multi-payload satellites, underscoring a deepening partnership with the government.

Leveraging its profound expertise in optical engineering and robust in-house satellite manufacturing capabilities, Pixxel is poised to design and construct these next-generation Earth observation payloads. The goal is to achieve security-grade performance, enabling high-resolution Hyperspectral and MWIR imaging that will serve a diverse array of operational and strategic applications for the nation.

Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel, expressed his profound honour regarding this renewed collaboration. “We’re honoured to deepen our partnership with the Government of India and advance our mission of building cutting-edge space infrastructure right here at home,” Ahmed stated. He further emphasized the significance of the grant, adding, “This grant is a proud milestone in our journey to put India at the forefront of next-generation aerospace innovation.”

The iDEX scheme, through grants like the SPARK initiative, is strategically designed to accelerate the development of advanced prototypes and technologies by Indian startups and MSMEs. This concerted effort is fostering a self-reliant and innovation-driven environment across the country’s defence and aerospace sectors. Pixxel’s sustained involvement not only highlights its dedication to supporting national strategic goals but also reflects the government’s escalating confidence in the company’s technological prowess and capabilities.

With three Firefly satellites already successfully deployed in orbit and additional launches anticipated in the near future, Pixxel has consistently demonstrated its ability to conceptualize, build, and deploy scalable, affordable, and versatile space solutions from the ground up.

This capability is further amplified by Pixxel Aurora, the company’s intuitive Earth Observation Studio, which democratizes access to hyperspectral imagery through user-friendly visualization, analysis, and insight generation tools. As Pixxel continues to expand its technological horizons, its core focus remains steadfast on creating a real-time, high-fidelity health monitor for the planet, contributing invaluable data for environmental monitoring, resource management, and strategic intelligence.

