MoD Asks Dassault to Submit Comprehensive Bid for 114 Rafale

India Seeks Comprehensive Bid for 114 Rafale Fighter jets: New Delhi: India has officially requested Dassault Aviation to submit a detailed bid for the procurement of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) by April 2026. This formal request follows the approval from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) last month, marking a major step in strengthening the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) capability to address its growing squadron shortfall. The MRFA programme, valued at a minimum of (USD 27.52 Billion) ₹2.5 lakh crore, aims to procure advanced Rafale jets, including the F4 and potentially the F5 variants.

The procurement deal, which will involve both direct negotiations with Dassault and significant involvement from the Indian government, is set to include several key components. Dassault must present a detailed breakdown of costs, a substantial “Make in India” component, and the manufacturing plans for the jets.

A major highlight of the deal is the plan to produce at least 96 of the 114 jets within India. The move underscores India’s focus on enhancing its indigenous defense capabilities, aligning with the government’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiative.

Manufacturing and Strategic Collaboration

The production of the Rafale jets will take place in India through a dedicated final assembly line (FAL) at the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) facility in Nagpur. This facility, which became a majority-owned Dassault subsidiary in September 2025, is expected to cater not only to India’s needs but also serve as a global production hub for Rafale aircraft.

TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) is also playing a crucial role, with the company building a dedicated facility in Hyderabad to produce Rafale fuselage sections starting in 2028. Other Indian companies like Mahindra and Dynamatic Technologies will also participate in this major defense collaboration.

Timelines and Future Prospects

The projected timeline envisions the signing of the contract by March 2027, with the first 18 Rafale jets in fly-away condition expected by 2030. The FAL in Nagpur could eventually serve global demand for the Rafale, marking a significant step in India’s push to become a global aerospace manufacturing leader. The deal also includes the option to upgrade the 36 existing Rafale jets in the IAF fleet to the F4 standard, with a possible future upgrade to the F5.

India’s strategic decision to opt for the Rafale over other contenders, such as the F-15EX, F/A-18, F-21, and Eurofighter, was influenced by faster timelines and established partnerships with France, with President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit underscoring France’s commitment to meeting India’s defense needs.

