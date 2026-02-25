MILAN 2026 Exercise: Indian Navy Successfully Concludes Multi-nation War Games with Friendly Navies

Indian Navy’s Milan 2026 Naval Exercise: Against the vast blue expanse off Visakhapatnam, Exercise MILAN 2026 concluded aboard India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The ceremony, presided over by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, marked the culmination of one of the largest multilateral naval gatherings in recent memory.

Operational synergy forged through dialogue and live fire

Organized by the Indian Navy, the exercise brought together 42 ships and submarines and 29 aircraft, including 18 ships from friendly foreign nations. Under the theme “Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration,” MILAN 2026 demonstrated unprecedented scale and strategic unity.

READ: Neal Katyal: Son of Indian Immigrants Who Stopped Trump’s Tariffs

From Harbour Diplomacy to High-Intensity Sea Drills

The Harbour Phase emphasized professional exchanges, Subject Matter Expert interactions, and the International Maritime Seminar. Cultural events and sports fixtures fostered camaraderie beyond uniforms, strengthening bonds that extend beyond tactical cooperation.

At sea, the tempo shifted dramatically. Integrated air defence drills, antisubmarine warfare exercises, maritime interdiction operations, and cross-deck flying defined the Sea Phase. Live surface gun shoots and anti-air firings validated tactical precision, while joint mission planning reinforced interoperability.

READ: MoD Asks Dassault to Submit Comprehensive Bid for 114 Rafale

France, Germany, USA and others deepen convergence of maritime interests

Maritime patrol aircraft from France, Germany, and the United States joined the exercise, alongside helicopters embarked on participating vessels. These collaborative operations reflected a shared commitment to ensuring safe and secure seas across the Indo-Pacific.

The exercise also aligned with India’s MAHASAGAR vision — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions — emphasizing collective security and sustainable maritime growth.

READ: MoD Signs $278 Million Deal with HAL for Eight Dornier 228 Aircraft

INS Vikrant: India’s indigenous carrier anchors global naval partnerships

Hosting the ceremony aboard INS Vikrant underscored India’s growing maritime confidence and shipbuilding prowess. Commanding officers from participating navies praised the meticulous planning and professional conduct of the exercise.

As MILAN 2026 drew to a close, it left behind strengthened interoperability, enhanced readiness, and enduring partnerships across oceans.

READ: AIBE Exam: Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Negative Marking in AIBE

Like this: Like Loading...