Mahindra bags Rs 1056 crore order to supply Light Special Vehicles to Army

US seeks a comprehensive, forward looking defence partnership with India: Austin

Indian Army Light Specialist Vehicle: In a big boost to local defence industry, India Monday awarded a $146 million order to local automobile company Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MSDL) for supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to the Indian Army. The order value is estimated at Rs 1,056 crores ($146 million).

“The induction of vehicles is planned to be completed in four years,” the defence ministry said.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for carriage of Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers as well as Anti-tank Guided Missiles.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is indigenously designed and developed by Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MSDL).

READ: India a central pillar of US strategy in Indo-Pacific: Lloyd Austin

The MoD said these combat vehicles are extremely agile with all round protection against small arms fire and will assist small independent detachments which are required to operate this weapon platform in the operational area.

This is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry and will add another milestone to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government, said the MoD.

READ: India awards $164.19 million order for Milan-2T anti-tank missiles

Kalyani M4 Armored Vehicle

Last month, the ministry of defence has awarded a Rs 177.95 crores ($24.6 million) contract to supply Kalyani M4 armored vehicles for Indian Army to Pune-based Indian private sector conglomerate Bharat Forge Limited (BFL).

Under the contract 200 Kalyani M4 vehicles will be produced and supplied to Indian Army under emergency procurement protocols.

Baba Kalyani led Bharat Forge Limited has partnered with South African defence company Paramount Group to manufacture these vehicles in the country.

*1USD=INR 72.35

READ: Rafael-Kalyani Group company KRAS delivers first kit of surface-to-air-missiles

Like this: Like Loading...